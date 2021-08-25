International
Heartbreak in Haiti as chronic political and economic crises hamper post-earthquake disaster response
The wailing is great over the southwestern landscape of Haiti, with so many rural villages destroyed by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake last week. As the region buries the lost, the living suffering from much-needed help are still barely passing.
This is Haiti’s latest tragedy, but it is just another layer of its ongoing suffering.
In Port-au-Prince, the remote capital, life is torn between devastating poverty, growing lawlessness, inadequate infrastructure, and inefficient governance.
“The Haitians are used to it [living] with the concept that there is no state, no government, “said Jacky Lumarque, rector of Quisqueya University in Port-au-Prince, who once tried to run for president.
“If you are in a disaster yourself, you can not help people in a disaster and the government is in a disaster.”
A debilitating power vacuum made up of a devastating earthquake, a bleak reality that drives growing resignation, to which the help of many people may never reach.
LOOK | Earthquake response efforts meet Haiti’s dual political and economic crises:
“It’s just as if nature is against us”
The quake could hardly have come at a worse time.
On July 7, just over a month before the quake, Haitian President Jovenel Mose was assassinated at his home. The origin of the plot remains unclear, but even before the assassination, Haiti was plunged into a deepening political crisis.
There was no parliament sitting for more than a year as the country failed to hold new elections, allowing Mose to rule by decree. Critics blasted him as a rising autocrat. There were large protests demanding his resignation.
After the assassination, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, appointed by Mose just two days before his death, became the de facto ruler of Haiti after a brief power struggle.
Henry announced that new elections would take place in November, but that was before the earthquake. Now, the timeline is dark.
“It’s impossible to have elections now in a country so devastated in terms of public administration, in terms of police, in terms of justice,” said Fritz Jean, a former caretaker prime minister who also served as governor of Haiti Central Bank.
“What we are experiencing right now is a place that is really on its knees.”
Then came the earthquake.
“It’s just as if nature is against us,” Fritz said.
In one interview with Radio Canada this week, Henry acknowledged that Haiti is sadly unprepared to respond to the aftermath of the earthquake.
“We are a Third World country,” Henry said. “We do not have many resources.”
And so, after the earthquake, thousands are now homeless, living in horrific makeshift camps or sleeping near the rubble of their homes. For so many, food and water are scarce and so is hope as anxiety appears indefinitely.
The layers of the crisis
Haiti has a proud past but a difficult history.
During the Haiti Revolution, enslaved people rejected their French rulers in what has been described as the only successful slave rebellion in history. But the Republic of Haiti was in charge from the beginning.
To preserve its newfound freedom and avert a French occupation, Haiti was forced to pay about $ 25 billion in dollars today to compensate former slaves, a debt that would not be repaid until 1947, more than a century later.
D LGJO | | How the Haiti revolution gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement:
IDEAS53:59What is common? And what is good?
Haiti is the poorest country in the western hemisphere, with 60 percent of the population living below the poverty line. The people of Haiti have endured decades of political turmoil, separated by corruption, periods of foreign occupation, and natural cataclysmic catastrophes.
Many Haitians divide their lives into two categories: before and after January 12, 2010. That day, Port-au-Prince was devastated by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people across the region.
The quake was followed by a widespread cholera outbreak linked to a UN peacekeeping mission that killed 7,000 others.
Haiti has never really recovered, its long weaknesses only got worse by disaster. Billions of dollars in aid came to the rescue, but there are allegations that it was mismanaged, either by humanitarian agencies or the Haitian government, and has made little change in quality of life.
While the death toll from this latest earthquake is much lower than in 2010, Haiti’s political environment eleven years later is much worse, hampering its ability to help coordinate aid to devastated regions.
State control is so weak that most of the emergency response is being carried out from the air with gangs in control of the main road from Port-au-Prince to the disaster area.
The UN has tried to negotiate with the gangs to create a humanitarian corridor, but the situation is weak.
“The lack of security has become too much to deal with,” Henry admitted to Radio Canada. “We are determined to become once again a place where people can move freely.”
Aid organizations and private institutions are trying to fill the gap, but what is happening now is piecemeal and not enough.
Lumarque University Quisqueya is organizing mobile clinics to send them to some of the hardest hit areas. It is also the restoration of precious cultural objects that were damaged in the 2010 earthquake.
Despite deep despair across the disaster area now, Lumarque says even more difficult days can await us when it comes time to try rebuilding.
“The most difficult is the reconstruction phase,” he said, because until then there is little international media attention in the country, and “everyone forgets you, even your government.”
An opportunity to learn
Haiti’s challenge to move away from morass towards a more sustainable future is a troubling challenge.
“People are fleeing because they can have no job, because the state cannot provide the environment to create wealth in the country,” Jean said. “The state has no means to provide services.”
The country needs elections for a democratic restoration, but in the current security and economic environment, they will surely prove impossible to conduct before next year.
Some want more international help to stabilize the country; others are even more afraid of outside influence.
What is needed, Lumarque said, is a chance for the country to come together and breathe.
“You have to have everyone at the table, listen to everyone and draft a strategy first for a new constitution, second is security and third, elections.
“There is an opportunity to learn from these disasters and become stronger.”
