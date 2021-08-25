Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday

The last:

British Columbia is reinstating a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and will require students in grades 4 and up to wear masks to school this fall.

The new mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday and is valid for people 12 and older. British Colombians will be required to wear masks at food stories, restaurants, bars, public transport, taxis and office buildings where services are provided to the public.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a press conference Tuesday that the mandate, which was lifted in July, would be reinstated.

“We now know that there is still a need to take certain measures,” she said, citing the growing number of cases in the province.

“The mask mandate is one of those extra layers we’re putting on as we go through the fall.”

“It’s not a situation we were hoping for”

Quebec also said it would require students in nine regions to wear masks all the time they are inside the school this year.

“This is a preventive and precautionary measure,” said Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge. “This is not a situation we were hoping for.”

In the rest of the province, students will be expected to wear masks on buses and in common areas.

-From CBC News, last updated at 3:02 pm ET

What is happening all over Canada

LOOK | PM PEI protects key public health official:

Things get emotional during the COVID-19 conference on August 24 by PEI Head of PEI for Public Health Dr. Heather Morrison burst into tears describing the challenges of keeping the islands safe after Prime Minister Dennis King condemned inappropriate comments addressed to her and her team. 2:01

What is happening all over the world

WATCH | How concerned should people be about increasing COVID-19 cases? How concerned should people be about increasing COVID-19 cases? Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Zain Chagla answers questions about COVID-19, including how concerned people should be about the increase in cases in Canada and whether there will be more blockages. 1:53

As of early Tuesday morning, more than 212.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.4 million.

INAmericas, Dr Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the United States could take control of COVID-19 by early next year if vaccines increase, a day after Pfizerwon further approved the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its purpose, with more potential approvals coming in the coming weeks

Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said in numerous television interviews and at a White House press conference that full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more people to be inoculated, with approval available for Moderna in the coming weeks and authorization for younger children by fall With

Government data show that only half of the American population remains unvaccinated.

IN Middle East,Iran has recorded the highest number of pandemic deaths in COVID-19, according to state media reports. The country’s health ministry said on Tuesday that 709 people with the disease had died since Monday and 7,727 patients were in critical condition. The previous daily record for deaths from COVID-19 in Iran was set on Sunday. The country reported the highest daily number of confirmed cases more than 50,000 a week ago.

Medical personnel are seen at work at a vaccination center in Tehran. Iran is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. (Majid Asgaripour / West Asia News Agency / Reuters)

In Israel, the number of daily coronavirus cases is approaching the record set in January.

The government reported on Tuesday that 9,831 new cases had been registered the day before, the highest since the record of 10,000 new cases was set in mid-January. The number is significant because more than 5.5 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, one of the fastest in the world.

INAfrica, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning “we can never achieve herd immunity” against COVID-19 given what is known about the coronavirus. John Nkengasong spoke on Tuesday with African health ministers about infections that occur in humans despite vaccinations.

The slow and limited flow of vaccines in African nations as richer nations provide supplies has complicated efforts to control the pandemic.

INAsia-Pacificregion, the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympic Games took place in TokyoamidJapan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak to date in pandemic.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games was held on Tuesday as Japanese officials faced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. (Marko Djurica / Reuters)

Pakistan will require all teachers, professors, school staff and students aged 17 and over to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

INEurope, Scotland said it would conduct a public inquiry into the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic by authorities, starting by the end of the year.

The Scottish Government said the judge-led investigation would “review the decisions made during this pandemic and learn lessons for future pandemics”. It will look at deaths and other health impacts, along with the economic and social effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Greece, meanwhile, said it would complete free testing for unvaccinated people, in a bid to boost vaccination rates and avoid any renewed increases in coronavirus delta infections.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 4:49 pm ET