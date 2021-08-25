International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Tuesday
The last:
British Columbia is reinstating a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and will require students in grades 4 and up to wear masks to school this fall.
The new mask mandate goes into effect on Wednesday and is valid for people 12 and older. British Colombians will be required to wear masks at food stories, restaurants, bars, public transport, taxis and office buildings where services are provided to the public.
Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a press conference Tuesday that the mandate, which was lifted in July, would be reinstated.
“We now know that there is still a need to take certain measures,” she said, citing the growing number of cases in the province.
“The mask mandate is one of those extra layers we’re putting on as we go through the fall.”
“It’s not a situation we were hoping for”
Quebec also said it would require students in nine regions to wear masks all the time they are inside the school this year.
“This is a preventive and precautionary measure,” said Education Minister Jean-Franois Roberge. “This is not a situation we were hoping for.”
In the rest of the province, students will be expected to wear masks on buses and in common areas.
-From CBC News, last updated at 3:02 pm ET
What is happening all over Canada
LOOK | PM PEI protects key public health official:
What is happening all over the world
As of early Tuesday morning, more than 212.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a case tracking tool from Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.4 million.
INAmericas, Dr Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the United States could take control of COVID-19 by early next year if vaccines increase, a day after Pfizerwon further approved the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its purpose, with more potential approvals coming in the coming weeks
Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said in numerous television interviews and at a White House press conference that full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more people to be inoculated, with approval available for Moderna in the coming weeks and authorization for younger children by fall With
Government data show that only half of the American population remains unvaccinated.
IN Middle East,Iran has recorded the highest number of pandemic deaths in COVID-19, according to state media reports. The country’s health ministry said on Tuesday that 709 people with the disease had died since Monday and 7,727 patients were in critical condition. The previous daily record for deaths from COVID-19 in Iran was set on Sunday. The country reported the highest daily number of confirmed cases more than 50,000 a week ago.
In Israel, the number of daily coronavirus cases is approaching the record set in January.
The government reported on Tuesday that 9,831 new cases had been registered the day before, the highest since the record of 10,000 new cases was set in mid-January. The number is significant because more than 5.5 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received two doses of the vaccine, one of the fastest in the world.
INAfrica, director of the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning “we can never achieve herd immunity” against COVID-19 given what is known about the coronavirus. John Nkengasong spoke on Tuesday with African health ministers about infections that occur in humans despite vaccinations.
The slow and limited flow of vaccines in African nations as richer nations provide supplies has complicated efforts to control the pandemic.
INAsia-Pacificregion, the opening ceremony of the 2020 Paralympic Games took place in TokyoamidJapan’s worst COVID-19 outbreak to date in pandemic.
Pakistan will require all teachers, professors, school staff and students aged 17 and over to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
INEurope, Scotland said it would conduct a public inquiry into the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic by authorities, starting by the end of the year.
The Scottish Government said the judge-led investigation would “review the decisions made during this pandemic and learn lessons for future pandemics”. It will look at deaths and other health impacts, along with the economic and social effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
Greece, meanwhile, said it would complete free testing for unvaccinated people, in a bid to boost vaccination rates and avoid any renewed increases in coronavirus delta infections.
-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 4:49 pm ET
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-august24-2021-1.6151092
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]