Governor Kemp to send the National Guard to hospitals throughout Georgia





ATLANTA (WTOC) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will place 105 members of the National Guard in hospitals across the state as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Determined members of the National Guard are described as trained medical personnel. The Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah is among the hospitals listed in the release sent on Tuesday. These guards will assist our front-line healthcare staff as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I highly appreciate General Carden and his team for their willingness to provide answering the call back to our fight against COVID-19, said Gov. Kemp in a statement. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about vaccination. National Guard members will be in Savannah as soon as Wednesday to help with the COVID crisis. National Guard members will assist the Memorial Healths intensive care unit. We’ve seen Guard members help coordinate testing here at the Savannah Civic Center, and off at the mass vaccination site in Chatham County when it was open. Now – more than 100 National Guard health members are being placed in numerous hospitals in Georgia to help fight COVID-19. Eight Guard members will report to Memorial Health Wednesday morning, four with clinical skills and four with administrative skills who will assist with logistics. The amount of high acuity or patients who really need a high level of care is increasing during this pandemic. So really any support we can offer to our teams is definitely welcome. So I am very grateful that our state has recognized the need and made those resources available to us, said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Associate Chief Medical Officer. I tell you, I have been a registered nurse for almost 40 years, and there is not a single day in my career where I do not welcome hands into my unit, said Todd Isbell, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Health. Memorial Health predicts Guard members will have until December. Read the full list below: Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piemonte Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

