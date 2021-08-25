The indoor mask mandate goes into effect for TIU and athletics





BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — For the sake of those affected in the Trinity community, including those who cannot be vaccinated, children under the age of 12 and those with compromised immunity, the TIU has decided to reinstate a camouflage requirement for all indoor public spaces, effective Thursday. , 19 August. Until further notice, regardless of vaccination status, all faculty, staff, students, and guests will be required to wear a mask inside all academic buildings, athletic spaces, as well as the Waybright, Chapel, and open office spaces. . Our intention is to maintain this requirement only for as long as necessary. The requirement will not apply to living rooms as these are considered non-public spaces and constitute “indoor shelter”. At present, this decision does not affect any of the TIU’s planned athletic competitions, nor will it set a limit on the number of spectators allowed to watch the games at home. In-house spectators and visitors will be allowed to attend all in-house events, provided you wear a mask at all times. No mask will be required for outdoor events. Throughout the challenges of COVID-19, Trinity’s emphasis has been on being a Christ-centered community that seeks to “love one another” and consider the needs of others above our own. While we would all like to see the COVID-19 mitigations behind us, we believe this action is a responsible action as we consider them vulnerable among our community. Furthermore, the University reminds you all that: Vaccination is not required;

There will be classes, hats, athletic events and other student life events personally without social distancing;

Hawkins dining room is self-service pa plexiglass dividers on tables. We will continue to monitor local broadcasting guidelines and rates in order to carefully match mitigation requirements with evolving circumstances. Our criteria for reducing camouflage requirements are defined by two standards: E COVID-19 community broadcast level in County County falls under “High”; The number of positive cases in living rooms remains 5 or less. Every Monday morning the progress towards these standards will be assessed. If the COVID Readiness Team determines that these standard conditions are met, we will remove camouflage requirements in all spaces except classrooms, public toilets and chapel. Due to the high transmission of the delta variant, these three spaces will remain “mask only” until further notice. Monday morning throughout the semester, the Trinity weekly electronic newsletter will feature the COVID University Panel displaying these standard numbers; changes to the protocol for next week, if any, will be communicated in a separate email. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact TIU COVID Readiness Teams [email protected] Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU athletics news and updates. Follow the Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tiutrojans.com/news/2021/8/24/general-indoor-mask-mandate-takes-effect-for-tiu-and-athletics.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos