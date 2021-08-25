Unable to see a future: Queensland tour operators fear state will not stick to Covid vaccination plan | Tourism (Australia)

Not many days lately when Roderic Rees had so many clients coming through his tourism business in Cairns, he needed more than two hands to count them.

On his best day since northern Queensland emerged from the blockade two weeks ago, Rees saw 25 customers passing through its doors. However, in most cases, he was used to seeing five or six people.

We were touring at a loss most days, just to give our staff something to do, said Rees, who runs Cairns Adventure Group, this week.

Things are in a pretty awful state, definitely the worst since the onset of the pandemic. We are closed by more than 90% of our customers with no real end in sight.

Since interstate travel was ravaged by blockades in eastern Australia by the end of June, Rees has watched as work for the 74 employees on his payroll was dried up. He has started creating jobs for those who would normally earn a living on tour or maintenance.

I have guys doing everything, a few updates, things like that. I have some boys doing gardening in my country. Just about anything I can find for them, he says.

Following the loss of staff, Rees, like most tour operators, is frustrated with both the Queensland government and the federal government for failing to agree on a separate tourism support payment like theirs. announced in Western Australia this weekwith

But beyond calls for help, the latest battleground in Australia’s pandemic debate has left business and tourism operators worried about state leaders in Queensland and Western Australia who remain politically linked to Covid-zero.

This week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on prime ministers to adhere to the four-phase national strategy signed by all state leaders in July, which would see restrictions gradually eased once vaccination levels reached 70% and 80%. %.

Morrison warned prime ministers that abandoning the plan would jeopardize the breakdown of an agreement with the Australian people, while federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned states not to expect commonwealth aid to continue at the same level once those targets are met. .

The comments came from the insistence of Labor prime ministers in Western Australia and Queensland that they retained the right to continue closing borders in light of sustained Delta eruptions in New South Wales and Victoria, as well as the potential need for blockages in the event of an increase of the Covid number in their states.

In Queensland, Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has insisted that until NSW controls its outbreak the strong border remains, while WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan has taken his political reputation at keeping the virus overseas entirely. He has designated NSW as an extreme risk which means that even the base of compassion will not be enough for a travel permit, while saying the state wants to keep trying to suppress and kill the virus.

While that rhetoric has proven to be politically popular among voters, McGowan and Palaszczuk have been convincingly re-elected during the pandemic, those who have borne the brunt of Covid’s harsh policies are increasingly frustrated by the sense of shifting gate posts.

Mark Olsen, chief executive of Tourism Tropical North Queenslands, told the Guardian Australia that hints that the prime ministers would leave the roadmap looked like the carpet was being pulled back from under us.

The biggest challenge in dealing with Covid is security, everyone wants to know how we can regain some of what they lost, so when the national cabinet issued a guide with clear standards, people started putting them numbers on whiteboards and say OK, we can start working on our business plans, he said.

It created a sense of hope and gave us a focus: how to support and encourage people to be vaccinated in order to achieve those goals. Now you are back in a situation where employees are unable to see a future in our industry and employers are unable to predict when and how long their business will be viable.

This week the Queensland Tourism and Transportation Forum released research which says Cairns regions will remove another 3,150 tourist sites by Christmas this year, which would reduce the workforce to half its size before the pandemic.

But it is not just the state of the sun that feels the pain. This week the WA Tourism Council called on the government there to introduce mandatory vaccinations for people coming from other states from December 1 in an effort to encourage the resumption of interstate travel.

The proposal was quickly rejected by McGowan, at least in the short term, saying it would not be presented at this point in time.

The thing about it is that, even when you are vaccinated you can transmit it, McGowan said.