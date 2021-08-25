The President of Tunisia extends the decree giving him full power





TUNISIA, Tunisia The President of Tunisia has extended the special powers he gave himself a month ago when he began to decide by decree after dismissing the Prime Minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers. President Kais Saied was expected to step down within 30 days, the time when the Tunisian Constitution allows such special measures. On Friday, Saied assured that changes will be made in the coming days, while adding that state institutions are functioning normally. As the 30-day deadline approached, the president issued a decree late Monday saying the emergency measures would remain in place until further notice. Saied did not give a reason for his action, but said he would address the nation in the coming days. The president moved to consolidate power in his hands on July 25, following nationwide, sometimes violent protests against deteriorating social and economic conditions exacerbated by the spread of the coronavirus. Other nations have since poured vaccines and oxygen equipment into Tunisia, which had few resources with which to fight the pandemic. As he took full control of the country, Saied fired top government ministers, along with a handful of regional governors, as police pursued lawmakers and other officials for suspected corruption. The president blamed corruption for 10 years of theft and lawlessness, a reference to Tunisia’s governance after the revolution that toppled its old autocratic leader and ignited the Arab Spring a decade ago. The North African nation was widely seen as a model for new democracies, but has failed to cure chronic unemployment and other social ills, especially in neglected provinces. Saied was partly pointing the finger at the moderate Islamic party Ennahdha, which has shared power since the 2011 revolution. Ennahdha leader Rachid Ghannouchi, who was also speaker of parliament before the legislature, accused the president of making a coup taking all executive powers. The president of Tunisia’s legal lawyer, Brahim Bouderbala, is among those who think the president’s decision to take over the emergency powers a month ago was positive and that the extension of the measure was expected because one month is not enough time to throw the foundations for change. Bouderbala, who met with the president, told Radio Mosaique that Saied has a project “aimed at the political system, voting and running state institutions, Bouderbala said he said he paid a visit to show support for Chawki Tabib, a lawyer and former head of Tunisia’s anti-corruption body. Tabibm, who was placed under house arrest on Friday, is among officials involved in the anti-corruption campaign. The details of the charges against him were not known. Saied has received emissaries from Tunisia’s regional allies and elsewhere over the past month. Some expressed full support for it, while others, especially Western countries, demanded a speedy return to the democratic process. Within Tunisia, the powerful UGTT union and others urged the president to provide a roadmap for the future.

