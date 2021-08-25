Scott Morrison backs vaccine passports, saying businesses have a right to refuse entry | health

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has cast his support after the use of vaccine passports, saying the concept is reasonable and has nothing to do with ideology.

Despite internal resistance within the Coalition over the use of Covid vaccination certificates for things such as travel and major events, Morrison said every business had a legitimate right to refuse entry to someone who had refused to be vaccinated.

The government has supported the use of a QR-style vaccination card that would verify the vaccination status of persons using information from the Australian Immunization Register. The type of crossing is often called a vaccine passport.

A property law business has the ability to say no, you can not log in and they can request it [proof of vaccination], it’s a legitimate thing for them, and they’re doing it to protect their workers, to protect their other customers, Morrison told 2GB radio on Wednesday.

It has nothing to do with ideology, and these issues about freedom and so on. We all believe in freedom, but we also believe that people are healthy.

The fact is that if you are not vaccinated, you represent a greater public health risk to yourself, your family, your community and others around you, so it is reasonable for people to do reasonable things for you. protect their public health.

The approval comes amid debate over the use of vaccine mandates by employers, with the government refusing to issue public health orders to enforce them, rather than letting employers follow instructions from the Fair Labor Ombudsman, and get their legal advice.

Qantas announced last week that it would require all of its staff to be vaccinated, following a move by food manufacturer SPC last month. The company has also said it is likely to require travelers to be vaccinated for international travel.

The Prime Minister supported the Qantass movement, but has ruled out supporting vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government beyond care and quarantine systems for the elderly, saying a voluntary program is a key principle of the vaccine program in the country.

Some Coalition MPs have spoken out against the use of vaccine passports, with Queensland MP George Christensen leading a petition labeling the concept a coercive measure that would force people to get a vaccine or deny services and rights that would be available to others.

A free and democratic society should not restrict or curtail freedoms or force people to undergo a medical procedure or require that private medical information be disclosed to others, the petition said.

Christensen has threatened to skip any enabling legislation that may be required. Other liberals, including Russell Broadbent, Eric Abetz, Gerard Rennick and Alex Antic have also spoken out against vaccine passports.

Morrison, who is facing resistance from several states and territories over the risks of reopening while the number of Covid cases is high, also warned that Queensland and Western Australia needed to show more urgency to get vaccinated in anticipation of the Delta type that would come to their states.

Vaccination rates in Queensland and WA are behind other states at around 28% fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of around 31%. Nationwide, about 54% of people have had a single dose, compared with about 47% in WA and Queensland.

On Wednesday, Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a pause for arrivals from New South Wales, Victoria and ACT in Queensland, saying the state was overwhelmed by new arrivals relocated to escape interstate blockages, which it was doing pressure on quarantine of state hotels. system.

Morrison said states must stay committed to the national plan signed by state leaders in July, warning that the virus could not be eradicated and vaccination was the key to moving the country, including the Queenslands tourism industry.