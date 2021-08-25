Defenders applaud Nova Scotia Court of Appeals ruling for sentencing black offenders – Halifax

Local advocates and members of the legal community are praising a recent Nova Scotia Court of Appeals ruling that will require judges to consider the historical disadvantages and systemic racism faced by Black offenders.

Last week, Anne S. Derrick, on behalf of the five-judge panel of the Court of Appeal, said the question of the systemic issues facing African-innovative Scots “could help reduce the incarceration rates in that community”.

“It paints and provides a complete picture, and brings their story to life in a very different way,” said DeRico Symonds, who co-founded Game Changers902, a grassroots organization aimed at challenging injustice and centralizing the African experience. -skoceze.

“Valid is proof that those experiences you have had are real.”

The verdict, issued last week, came after a Black man was on parole and was released on bail in connection with five firearm-related charges.

Read more: NS High Court: Judges should consider systemic racism when convicting Black offenders

Rakeem Rayshon Anderson pleaded guilty to the charges after it was confirmed that police had found a .22 caliber revolver in his belt after the traffic stop in November 2018.

Anderson was convicted in February 2020 by district court president Pamela Williams, who said her decision was supported by the results of a race and culture assessment of Anderson.

The Crown appealed that sentence, opening the door to the Court of Appeals to consider the use and benefits of the Impact and Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs).

Brandon Rolle, who acted as co-adviser at Intervenor, is calling it a “historic decision that signals a change in landscape when we talk about the sentencing of Nova Scotians”.

"This decision will directly affect any African Scot who is convicted from now on," Rolle said. "Nova Africans are a special people with a unique history and this decision recognizes that."

















The IRCAs were created by social worker Nova Scotia and sociologist Robert Wright, who has dedicated his career to achieving sustainable systemic change through public advocacy.

“The decision came out, I printed it out and went for a walk and I sat under a tree and read it,” Wright said. “I had a very emotional experience.”

Wright says IRCAs have the ability to relate how the effect of anti-Black racism relates to an individual’s lived experience, “articulating how the experience of racism has informed the offender’s circumstances.”

“Sir. Anderson shows that the punishment is that change is possible for the offender, and even more so for our system,” Wright said.

Read more: Yes, there is systemic racism in Canada our history is full of it

This is a sentiment echoed by DeRico Symonds, who says the decision reinforces the war that Nova Scotians have faced in the past and continue to face today.

“The next step is how then we can treat and support and help a black person who has had an unequal life and deliberate disadvantage by the systems that were meant to support them,” Symonds said.

with files from The Canadian Press.