Beavers to return carefully to England with legal protection | Wildlife

Beavers will be released into the wild according to government proposals to support a careful return of semi-aquatic mammals to English rivers.

Indigenous animals will also be granted legal protection in England, making it a criminal offense to capture, kill, disturb or harm them, or damage their breeding grounds or resting places as part of efforts to support recovery Theirs.

Under the plans submitted for consultation, applications for licenses to release beavers in kind will need to meet certain criteria, including local acquisition and provision of support to landowners and river users.

Beavers are seen as natural engineers restoring wetland habitats through building dams and cutting down trees, slowing down, conserving and filtering water in their habitat, which attracts other wildlife and reduces downstream flooding.

Species were hunted to extinction in 16th century Britain for their fur, glands and flesh.

They have already made a partial return to England, and are found wild in the Otter River in Devon, the site of a successful resumption of official probation, as well as in other rivers due to illegal discharges or escapes.

They have also been introduced into fences in a number of English counties to help manage floods and create habitat for other wildlife.

Conservatives support the return of beavers to restore wetland habitats, raise other wildlife, curb climate impacts such as rising floods, and support eco-tourism even though landowners have raised concerns about the impact on the site.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is launching a 12-week consultation on further reintroduction into nature and the management of existing wildlife in England, which Secretary of the Environment George Eustice said he would take a cautious approach .

Eustice said: We are committed to providing opportunities to re-introduce former native species, such as beavers, where the benefits to the environment, humans and the economy are clear.

But we also understand that there are implications for landowners, so we are taking a cautious approach to ensuring that all potential impacts are carefully considered.

The consultation seeks views on potential future outdoor releases, current and future enclosures, and the management of beaver activity or wildlife impacts, including the Otter River and where other free beavers have made their homes.

He proposes that licenses for in-kind reintroduction should meet criteria such as demonstrating positive stakeholder engagement and local acquisition, and evidence that a comprehensive impact assessment has been undertaken on surrounding land, waterways, infrastructure, habitats and species.

Projects should also ensure that support for landowners and river users is established as proposed.

The government has also announced plans to give beavers legal protection in England, which would take effect in 2022.

Rob Stoneman of Wildlife Trusts said: “There is a wealth of impressive evidence to show how beavers can help improve the quality of the rivers and wetlands and wildlife they support, improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding. as well as contribute to the storage of carbon Me

Beavers are wonderful they can do all this for free.

But, he added: Beavers are wildlife and as their populations expand their activities will need management. He said beliefs would continue to play a key role in turning beavers into a responsible way.

Eva Bishop of the Beaver Trust said the announcement was an important step forward for the recovery of beavers in Britain and it was vital to form a consensus on their return.

We hope the beavers are accepted back into the village like any local wildlife especially as they have a role to play in nature recovery and British wildlife resilience in climate emergencies, she said.

Prof Alastair Driver, director of Rewilding Britain, said beavers could help rebuild the country, an important tool for tackling nature and climate emergencies.

Beavers can do most of that reconstruction completely free of charge in river and wetland environments, so it’s really pointless that with the right support and proper community management strategies, we need to get them back where they belong. in our basin.

The measures would apply to England. Beavers have also returned to the wild in Scotland, with the Scottish government granting them legal protection in 2019, although they could be killed with a license if they damage agricultural land.