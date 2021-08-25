Speed ​​cameras in Toronto that make drivers slow down, research shows

New research suggests the presence of 50 speed cameras in Toronto is pushing drivers to slow down.

Mayor John Tory says the city’s automated speed enforcement program is working to make roads safer, according to preliminary data from an assessment study conducted by Toronto Hospital for Sick Children. The city began issuing tickets in July 2020 using data cleared by its speed cameras.

“It’s really very clear that when the cameras go up, the drivers are actually slowing down,” Tory said Tuesday in front of a speed camera on Lawrence Avenue East and Ben Stanton Boulevard in Scarborough.

“But you still have to wonder about the idea that someone travels 137 kilometers per hour, no matter what the speed limit is, no matter where they are in the city, no matter when they are, or for someone who gets 27 tickets in a reporting period in three different groups of locations. “

Tory said, however, that the results show that speed cameras are effective and driver behavior is changing, although there is still more work to be done.

“It is very clear that speeding continues to be a major road safety problem in Toronto,” he told reporters.

Speed ​​cameras, part of the city’s Vision Zero program to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on city roads, have been placed near schools in community safety zones. Each of the two devices.

All cameras capture and record images of vehicles at high speed. Signs are placed next to vehicles to make drivers aware of their presence.

The number of high-speed vehicles has dropped, research shows

Preliminary results of the study show that the number of vehicles traveling above the speed limit fell on the roads where there were speed cameras from July to November 2020 compared to a period of time before the cameras were installed in December 2019.

For example, the percentage of speeding vehicles in the 40 km / h speed limit areas fell from 49 percent to 28 percent by November 2020.

The percentage of speeding vehicles in the 30 km / h speed limit areas also fell from 55 percent to 44 percent.

Similarly, the percentage of vehicles exceeding the speed limit also decreased, from 51 percent to 36 percent.

Speed ​​cameras will be in effect at the beginning of the school

Tory said the data from the research make him happy and unhappy.

“I am happy because we are successfully hitting people who insist on speeding around the city, some in an extremely excessive way. But I am unhappy with the fact that there are still so many of them,” he said.

Tory said speed cameras will be in effect when the kids return to school in September.

During the first year of implementation, from July 6, 2020 to July 5, 2021, the city speed cameras issued 227,322 tickets for high-speed vehicles.

A vehicle was captured 27 times by three cameras during the year.

The highest speed recorded was 137 km / h in a 50 km / h speed limit on McCowan Road north of Kenhatch Boulevard. The average ticket speed was 15 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

Tory said the city rotated speed cameras every four to six months in different areas where speed is a concern. The city plans to move the cameras again in October and implementation will begin in the new locations in November.

Advisor. Jennifer McKelvie, who represents Neighborhood 25, Scarborough-Rouge Park, and chairs the city’s infrastructure and environment committee, reminded drivers that empty roads are not an invitation to speeding.

“We are happy that the automated speed application is working, but it also shows us the full extent of the problem. Driving the vehicle over the posted speed limit is never okay,” she said.

“Speed ​​limits are not guidelines. They are the law. The existence of speed cameras on our roads is a reminder that every driver must slow down and obey the posted speed limit, especially near schools and community safety zones. “

“Excessive speed kills”

Dr. Linda Rothman, an assistant scientist at SickKids, said preliminary research shows that the number of speeding vehicles and high-speed vehicles have both dropped due to the presence of speed cameras.

“Speed ​​matters. Our previous work in Toronto has shown that lowering neighborhood speed limits from 40 to 30 miles per hour reduces pedestrian collisions by nearly 30 percent. And speeding kills,” she said.

“A pedestrian hit by a vehicle 30 kilometers per hour has a very high chance of surviving the collision. A pedestrian hit by a vehicle 60 kilometers per hour has a negligible chance of surviving,” Rothman added.

“The speed reduction we are seeing with this program is exactly where we need it to protect pedestrian lives.”