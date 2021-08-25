International
Sydney Covid-19 daily infections reached record highs
Sydney infections with Covid-19 reached a daily record today, putting parts of the health system under pressure.
Health officials called for vaccinations to be increased to stem the tide of hospital admissions.
Despite two months of blockades in Sydney, the state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak, bringing Australia’s case number to a new pandemic slightly less se 1.000.
A total of 113 people in the state are in intensive care, with 98 of them unvaccinated.
“It highlights … the fact that vaccination is key. We need to increase those levels of vaccine coverage,” said NSW Chief of Health Kerry Chant.
Australia, which is struggling to control the third wave of the coronavirus, has shut down more than half of its 25 million population, including its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and is accelerating the launch of an initially slow vaccine. .
About 31% of people over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, while 54% have had at least one dose.
Westmead Hospital, one of the largest in the western suburbs hit hard by Sydney, has reduced ambulance arrivals for Covid patients by 24 hours and relocated critical patients to other hospitals.
Asked about the changes, State Health Minister Brad Hazzard acknowledged that the health system is working under pressure, but said the situation is still manageable.
“Westmead Hospital is typical of the types of pressures you would expect when you had a large hospital in the middle of the epicenter of the virus outbreak,” he said.
About 80% of cases are detected in western Sydney.
In neighboring Victoria, new cases dropped for the second day in a row to 45, from 50 the day before, as officials tried to push for vaccination by allowing anyone over the age of 16 to book an appointment.
The rise comes as the Australian federal government pressured states to adhere to a four-phase national reopening agreed last month, with some suggesting delays given Sydney’s high number of ongoing day-to-day cases. .
Despite recent Delta outbreaks, coronavirus numbers in Australia are still relatively low, with just over 46,600 cases and 986 deaths.
Deaths from the latest blast have risen to 76, although the death toll has slowed from last year.
The virus-free Queensland said it would stop arrivals from NSW and Victoria, and the Australian Capital Territory for two weeks from today to help ease pressure on the hotel quarantine system.
Elsewhere, New Zealand has 62 new Covid-19 cases in the community, said Director of Health Ashley Bloomfield.
He takes the total number of cases in the last blast to 210.
So far, 12 of these cases are in the capital Wellington, while the rest are in the largest city Auckland.
Japan will extend the state of emergency
Japan will extend the state of emergency to eight more prefectures, bringing the total to 21.
Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister responsible for coronavirus countermeasures, made the announcement as an increase in Covid cases invades his hospitals.
Mr Nishimura said the enlargement, which would cover almost half of the country’s 47 prefectures, was approved by a panel of external experts.
It is expected to be formally approved at a meeting of the government working group later.
Months of emergency bans in the capital, Tokyo and surrounding areas have failed to reverse an increase in infections as citizens get tired of living under restrictions.
Many companies ignored repeated requests to promote work from home.
The fatality rate of cases in Japan stands at around 1.2%, compared to 1.7% in the US and 2.0% in Britain.
