Harris calls on Vietnam to join in opposing China’s “harassment”

In Vietnam on Wednesday, Harris also said the United States supports sending the country an additional U.S. Coast Guard to help protect its security interests in the South China Sea. And she embraced the rise of relations with Vietnam from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, a diplomatic designation that would reflect the deepening relationship between the two former enemies.

They are the Biden administration’s recent moves to strengthen its alliances in the Indo-Pacific region in an effort to counter Chinese influence. Harris’s trip there, which included a stop in Singapore earlier this week, is aimed at expanding U.S. engagement with both nations and affirming U.S. engagement in the region.

Harris, who is the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam, told the president of the nations that our relationship has come a long way in a quarter of a century.

She also announced the launch of a new office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Southeast Asia. The new CDC office will be one of four regional offices globally, and focused on collaborating with regional governments in research and training to deal with and prevent global health crises.

The announcement comes as Vietnam is facing record high coronavirus infections in Vietnam driven by the delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination levels in the country. The increase in cases caused a recent blockade in Ho Chi Minh City, the business center of nations and the epicenter of the recent outbreak.

Harris is expected to provide further US support to help the nation expand its vaccination rate, which is around 2%. Shell also highlights the potential for greater cooperation to address climate change and economic assistance to the country.

In the afternoon, Harris will join a health safety event with health ministers from the group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Papua New Guinea, where the shell talks more about the launch of the CDC center.

But while Harris hopes to keep her focus on the key issues on the agenda in Vietnam, her visit will be overshadowed by a recent security fear in Vietnam and ongoing developments in the United States exit from Afghanistan.

Harris’s flight to Vietnam was delayed for hours on Tuesday afternoon after the vice presidents’ office was informed of an investigation into two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, according to administration officials. Havana Syndrome is the name given to a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by US diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital starting in 2016.

Harris has not yet commented publicly on the developments, but they will weigh heavily on officials as she attends a lease signing for the US Embassy in Hanoi, with the participation of embassy staff.

And its move through Vietnam is sure to make some unwanted comparisons between the humiliating withdrawal of American troops in 1975 and the tumultuous attempt this week to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, noted that those images are inevitable for many Americans as Harris stops in the country.

“It will have a challenge in terms of local public relations, because everyone in America is now linking the images they are watching on TV with the fall of Kabul to the images of Americans rising from the ceiling of our embassy in Saigon,” he said. .

Hagerty also said Harris will have to reassure the Vietnamese that America remains a beacon of freedom and liberty in the world and a strong partner in the region.

But Gregory Poling, a senior associate for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, suggested Vietnam could offer the vice president an opportunity to offer a more optimistic vision of what a relationship with a former foe could become.

Just by being there and getting involved in the process, it shows tremendous progress in rapprochement between the US and Vietnam, Poling said. Possibly it’s probably a little good for them to show who in 1975 would believe that here would be the US economic relationship?