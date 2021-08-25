The global case rate of Covid-19 after almost two months of growth, reports WHO





WHO reported more than 4.5 million new cases and 68,000 new deaths worldwide last week – just a slight increase from more than 4.4 million cases and 66,000 deaths reported last week with

The cumulative global case load now stands at more than 211 million, with the total number of deaths exceeding 4.4 million, according to the WHO weekly epidemiological update.

The number of new global cases now appears to be steady, having risen since mid-June, the WHO noted in the report.

The world had seen it before a plateau in global cases in May, according to the WHO, but blasts partly triggered by the highly transmitted Delta variant have sent increasing cases to many countries in the last two months.

The United States reported the largest number of new cases last week – at 1.02 million, up 15% from the previous week – followed by Iran, India, the United Kingdom and Brazil. The Western Pacific and the Americas saw the largest increase in cases last week – at 20% and 8% respectively. Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean reported a drop in infections, while other regions saw stagnant cases, according to the WHO. The increase in cases in the Western Pacific region was driven in part by the expansion of the Delta outbreak in Australia. Over the past week, the country overnight case load has been repeated repeatedly reached new heights , surpassing his previous record from August last year. Infections are also on the rise in New Zealand, despite the country imposing a nationwide blockade after confirming only one case of coronavirus transmitted in the country last week. On Wednesday, it reported 62 new cases, bringing the total number of ongoing blast cases to 210. In recent days, officials in both Australia and New Zealand have suggested a change of approach to treating Covid-19, from trying to eradicate the virus to eventually learning to live with it. In an opinion article published in the Australian media on Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted at one end up to zero country restrictions for Covid-19, saying the blockades “are unfortunately needed right now” but “will not be needed for much longer”. He said the Australian government intended to shift its focus from reducing the number of cases to examining how many people are becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 and seeking hospitalization. On Monday, New Zealand Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told public broadcaster TVNZ that the Delta variant has raised questions about the long-term sustainability of the country’s coronavirus elimination strategy. “It means that all our existing defenses are starting to look less appropriate and less powerful. As a result, we are looking closely at what we can do more there. But it raises some very big questions. about the long-term future of our plans, “he said. In her weekly report , WHO noted that the emergence of disturbing variants of Covid-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, has highlighted the need to increase vaccination, as well as the importance of maintaining public and social health measures. He cited a modeling study in England that shows that a delay in lifting these safety measures lowered the peak in daily hospital admissions by almost threefold. “The relaxation of public and social health measures must be carefully and carefully balanced with the levels of vaccination coverage and the circulation of Disturbance Variants,” the WHO wrote.

