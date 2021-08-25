International
Hurricane-damaged property, tornado south of Sask.
Environment Canada will investigate two tornado reports south of Saskatchewan on Monday evening.
These are the first tornadoes reported in the province since June 15th.
One tornado was reported north of Glenbain and another south of Hodgeville, which are about 75 miles and 65 miles southeast of Swift Current, respectively.
Photos and videos posted on social media Monday night show significant damage. Environment Canada confirmed there was at least one tornado based on photos and videos.
Eugene Zakaluzny has a farm near Hodgeville. On Monday evening, he looked out of a window and saw that farm equipment was flying.
“It happened so fast. I saw the fuel tanks going, I saw the half-tone going. By the time I looked outside, the whole yard was cleared,” Zakaluzny said.
“Maybe in the minutes that followed, there was almost no smell.”
Zakaluzny said the wheat bins were destroyed, the mills and trucks were destroyed, and everything in one spill was left in pieces.
“When things were cleared, I knew it was a tornado because it had collected items and transported them across the yard,” he said.
Leon Jacobs and his wife, who own a farm near Zakaluzny, had destroyed a shop on their property.
“I saw the first pipe come down, and I said to my wife ‘we must enter the house!’ “, Said Jacobs.
Jacobssaid they found part of the store a few miles away on Tuesday morning. He also said a weather alarm was sent to their phones but it came five minutes after the crash happened.
“You take it lightly. No one was hurt, that’s the main thing,” he said.
Golf ball-sized and ping-pong-sized hail
Environment Canada issued strong storm warnings Monday night for most of the southern part of the province. There was a significant amount of hail in the Regina area as well as the area near Kindersley.
According to Environment Canada, there were reports of golf ball-sized hail on Moose Jawand ping-pong-sized hail near Kindersley.
It was great to find a backyard chase today. I do not remember if I have ever seen a storm drop so hail for that much SHMS ever. They traveled through nearly 146 km of hail-covered hail in the central west #stuhi especially in late August pic.twitter.com/1jPitt63AS
Bill McDonald lives in the South Hill neighborhood of Moose Jawand said the sound of hail hitting the roof was like rifle shots. The roof of McDonald’s sunroom, which is made of supposedly hail-resistant polycarbonate, was filled with small holes.
“I was thinking, is it ever good to have home insurance? Because to replace that would be quite expensive,” he said.
McDonald said the storm hit his property around 6:30 p.m. CST on Monday evening and lasted for about 20 minutes.
