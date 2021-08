Canada’s Trudeau continues with its housing policy to attract voters

Single Homes Viewed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 30, 2020. REUTERS / Jennifer Gauthier

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug 24 (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking to revive his election prospects, unveiled a new housing plan on Tuesday that promised more supplies, a ban on foreign buyers and other measures for it. tackle high house prices. “If you work hard, if you save, that dream of having your own country must be achievable,” Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Hamilton, a fast-growing city outside Toronto. Elections are held on September 20th. Trudeau, spurred on by a successful vaccination campaign, appeared to be moving towards the majority after calling the vote on 15 August. But support has waned and his liberals are now at 33%, just ahead of the Conservatives, according to a recent Nano Research Me poll. Affordability of housing is a key issue, given that housing prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) house price index has risen 69.7% since November 2015, when Trudeau first took office. Trudeau outlined a new program to allow Canadians to turn a portion of their rent into pre-savings and a special tax-free austerity plan for new buyers. Liberals also promise to ban new foreign ownership of Canadian homes for two years and extend a tax on vacant foreign-owned housing, along with a new anti-roll tax and more transparency for buyers “We will crack down on predatory speculators,” Trudeau said. “There are no more blind offers.” Blind bidding is a common practice in which buyers submit an offer without knowing what others may have offered. It can be abused by inflating selling prices, opponents say. Canada real estate agents said a ban would not address price escalation, pointing to auction-style bidding wars in countries like Australia. “The open offer is still an offer,” CREA said. “Home ownership remains beyond the reach of millions of Canadians because there is not enough housing supply.” Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole both promise to build more flats and promise temporary bans on foreign buyers. “Trudeau is six years old and has failed,” O’Toole said. “The housing crisis has erupted in the last three or four years.” Steve Pomeroy, professor of public policy at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the focus should be on building the right supply in the right place. “In my neighborhood, people are tearing down old houses … and building a semi (detached) house with two units and selling them for $ 1.4 million,” he said. “It increases the supply, but does it make it easier for families to get into these homes?” Edited by David Ljunggren, Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

