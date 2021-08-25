Taiwan hits zero Covid cases for first time since blast in May | Taiwan





Taiwan has reported zero cases of the Covid-19 community for the first time since its biggest explosion began in May, killing more than 800 people. The local case confirmed today is zero, it was not easy, the head of the Central Epidemic Command Center, Chen Shih-chung, said on Wednesday. I believe everyone is happy about this zero, but that does not mean that Covid-19 has been completely cleared in Taiwan. There is still a long way to go, but this zero means the epidemic is relatively stable. The islands’ ability to keep the pandemic out of the community was a global success story. Residents lived a mostly normal life for most of 2020 and early 2021, albeit with closed borders. But in May an Alpha-type explosion, believed to have been introduced through airline crews, was caught and spread to every county. The government approved blocking measures, but was criticized early for not going strong or early enough, and the population remained under tertiary restrictions (in a four-tier system) for almost three months. At the height of the Alpha blasts, Taiwan was reporting more than 500 cases a day. The spread also caused 818 Taiwanese totaling 830 deaths recorded by Covid-19, including a woman in her 70s reported Wednesday. Chen said Wednesday’s announcement was just the beginning of hope and authorities would monitor the situation for a while before easing further restrictions. The alert was lowered to the second level on July 27, but not all county governments have approved it in its entirety, instead of maintaining closed closures and restrictions. In some cities students have returned to school, restaurants have reopened for personal dining and sports and other entertainment are resuming. Health experts and former senior government figures had expressed concern in the first weeks of the blast that Taiwan had grown satisfied with its success and was out of step with the latest science, including faster variants and new awareness. for aerosolized spread. He was also not conducting mass testing, instead relying on his trail and isolation procedure, which authorities said was initially overloaded. 2,548,825 tests were performed during the three-month outbreak. Taiwan was also far behind in vaccinations compared to other countries, due to a combination of insufficient orders, global supply issues, alleged Chinese interference in procurement and vaccine reluctance in the population. But the blast led to improvements in Taiwanese responses. Testing and tracking capabilities were enhanced and the spread of vaccines was accelerated with the help of overseas donations and the development of the Taiwans Medigen vaccine. More than 40% of the population have had at least one dose, although only 3% are fully vaccinated, according to Our World In Data. This week the government announced increased measures to avoid the Delta variant exploding, currently destroying locations around the world. In June a handful of Delta cases in southern Taiwan were quickly contained, but the island has not yet had to deal with the rampant spread of the much more infectious species. Additional reporting by Chi Hui Lin

