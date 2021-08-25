NSW Covid Update: record high of 919 cases and two deaths as infections continue to rise | New South Wales

New South Wales has achieved another grim achievement with a record 919 new Covid cases announced on Wednesday and predictions that those numbers will continue to rise.

Two deaths were reported, including a woman in her 30s from west Sydney who died at home and whose death was discovered Tuesday afternoon. A man in his 80s who captured Covid in aged Greenwood care in Normanhurst died at Hornsby Ku-ring-gai hospital.

Despite the growing number of Covid cases, the state government is expected to outline a guide Thursday for a return to classroom teaching for schools, and Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian again insisted there would be a slight easing of restrictions on people fully vaccinated.

However, Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro all but confirmed that the blockade in rural NSW will be extended for several weeks after Saturday amid growing cases in regional areas, particularly in the west of the state.

The government is still insisting that despite the growing number of cases, the NSW health system, although under stress, is facing.

Westmead Hospital, in the epicenter of the blast, switched to emergency response mode Tuesday evening amid reports of ambulances waiting hours to admit Covid-positive patients through emergency.

Westmead staff is managing approximately 1,500 Covid patients in the community and 121 patients in their wards. There are currently 23 in the ICU, said Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

You have to understand that individual hospitals from time to time everyone will be under some kind of stress, especially in the epicenter of the outbreak that is in western and southwestern Sydney, he said.

The NSW health care system is probably the best in the world. All the information given to me by doctors and nurses and our public health staff is that the system is coping, he said.

Urgent steps are now being taken to expand capacity at Westmead.

Beds are being made available for emergencies at Westmead Private Hospital, patients are being transferred to other hospitals and a new emergency department is being set up for shorter stays for the sick, to avoid getting up when ambulances are forced to stand in line. to admit patients.

On average Westmead is getting 121 Covid patients a day, and Blacktown 15, while the number of home-managed cases is growing by 200 a day. Hospitalized patients with Covid stay much longer than those with other diseases.

Westmead Hospital in Sydney has switched to emergency response mode. Photo: Bianca de Marchi / AAP

Following the death of a 30-year-old woman at home on Tuesday, Berejiklian invited Dr. Lucy Morgan, a respiratory specialist at Concord and Nepean Hospitals, to explain Covid symptoms.

Morgan said the symptoms during the early infectious stage are very mild and similar to the common cold and flu symptoms and may include headaches, sore throats and a mild cough. Some people have muscle aches and fevers in those early days.

But some people become breathless and dizzy, these are the types of symptoms that need urgent medical help, Morgan said.

If you have Covid-19, and feel short of breath, have trouble breathing and are dizzy, you should call an ambulance.

The patients I am treating have symptoms that include a really severe headache, not just a few headaches, but a really severe migraine headache that makes you sensitive to light, a stiff neck and requires more than just Panadol for facilitate it.