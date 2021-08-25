International
WHO tells PH to provide a sufficient number of growing medical staff in COVID-19 cases – Manila Bulletin
The World Health Organization (WHO) called on the Philippine government to ensure that there is a sufficient number of health care workers amid the steady increase in cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Dr. Takeshi Kasai said the Philippines is one of the countries in the region that is facing an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s not just in the capital, but many provinces are experiencing an increase … and in some countries they are experiencing overcrowded hospitals. We have heard that healthcare workers are all exhausted,” Kasai told a news conference. virtual press on Wednesday, August 25th.
Kasai said the Philippine government is currently increasing the country’s healthcare capacity to accommodate more patients. However, Kasai stressed the importance of the workforce not just hospital beds.
“What really matters is not just the beds, but making sure there are doctors and nurses and that there is also enough equipment — and also support for those who work hard,” he said.
Kasai said closure alone is not effective in addressing the growing number of cases.
We know blocking alone can not really reduce transmission. It is very important to identify and know where the infections are happening and to suppress it. Also, using that information for risk-based measures so that you can effectively suppress broadcasts, he said.
Highest number of cases in the previous 24 hours
The Philippines has led the countries in the Western Pacific region with the highest number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the past 24 hours, based on WHO-Western Pacific Region data.
Other countries that registered a large number of new COVID-19 cases include Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam, said Dr Tamano Matsui, WHO Area Program Manager for Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment in the Western Pacific. .
Based on WHO-Pacific data as of August 24, the Philippines recorded 18,322 cases, followed by Japan with 17,993; Malaysia with 17,672; and Vietnam with 10,397.
Meanwhile, Matsui said China, Singapore and Mongolia managed to suppress their COVID-19 infections.
Recently, many countries in the region have reported an increasing trend of cases, Matsui said.
Factors that are likely to have contributed to this increase include: the widely circulating virus, particularly the Delta variant; Insufficient public and social health (PHSM) measures and / or non-compliance with existing PHSM, she added.
Another important factor is the difficulty in detecting asymptomatic or mild cases – these cases can carry the transmission chain in the community, she further said.
Ways to print cases
Matsui noted that the Delta coronavirus variant is highly contagious.
Early detection of transmission in the community and implementation of public and social health measures are key in suppressing transmission and minimizing impact, she said.
Matsui also said that vaccination helps prevent serious cases and that vaccinating high-risk population groups is important.
Vaccination paired with appropriate PHSM is the way to prevent transmission, she said.
