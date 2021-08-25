Manitoba is reinstating its indoor mask mandate and demanding that doctors, teachers and other front-line employees in the public sector be vaccinated or subjected to frequent testing in an effort to avoid a fourth-wave COVID tsunami. -19.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister and Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin unveiled a new policy Tuesday that will require provincial employees working with vulnerable populations to be fully immunized by October 31st.

Staff who choose not to receive the vaccine will undergo regular testing three times a week for full-time employees and must give a negative test result to work.

We need to reach a higher ground to avoid the tsunami, Pallister told a news conference at the legislature.

As we prepare for the fourth wave of the pandemic and the new school year, it is critical that we do all we can to fully vaccinate all eligible Manitobans and protect those who cannot be vaccinated.

Designated public sector employees include health care providers who are in contact with patients, employees of educational and child care institutions, public servants, staff at the joint facilities and Manitoba Justice staff working with vulnerable people and in correctional institutions.

These employees should receive the first dose of the vaccine by September 7, be fully immunized before Halloween (they will need a subsequent vaccine two weeks before October 31) and test their vaccination status to avoid ongoing testing .

Roussin also encouraged private businesses to take similar steps and order vaccines at their workplaces.

This mandatory vaccination requirement is just another layer of protection to ensure we can keep our children in school and keep them safe there, he said, noting that the fourth wave is expected to mainly affect unvaccinated individuals.

He said the province continues to consider all possibilities, including suggestions that students in grade 7 and beyond be immunized in order to attend classes.

Both Roussin and the prime minister said the new orders were in response to growing concerns about fourth-wave forecasts and an increase in the number of cases in other jurisdictions.

It was not lost on NDP healthcare critic Uzoma Asagwara that earlier this month provincial officials were talking about the importance of moving to recommendations rather than requirements as Manitoba looks to a post-pandemic future.

The NDP NDP for Union Station criticized the province for being reactive, announcing some specifics related to testing the unvaccinated and not going one step further to require people who are not immunized to provide evidence of medical exemptions.

Quite quite clear, I think, at this point that the PC party, the PC group, is so focused on their personal agendas, on their personal endeavors, that they continue to fail to prioritize the health and safety of the Manitobans during this pandemic, Said Asagwara.

Pallister and Roussin also announced that the province will soon expand the list of activities and services open only to fully vaccinated residents in an effort to increase intake.

The changes come as the number of Manitobans getting vaccinated has dropped to the point where the province is closing its supersite clinic on The Pas on Wednesday and that on Leila Avenue in northwest Winnipeg next week.

More than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Manitoba. Almost 76 percent of Manitobans have received two vaccines and approximately 81 percent have had a single dose.

The vaccine is available to all Manitobans over the age of 12.

For Winnipeg’s mother Kylie Therrien, whose son will start class next 1 month along with classmates who are not yet eligible for immunization, the recent announcements of the mask and vaccine bring great relief.

I feel better about many of the security measures they are taking, she said. I am much more concerned about the delta variant than I was about the regular COVID-19 variant because it was not affecting children as much.

Therrien, a member of Safe September MB, added that she is frustrated at how long it took the province to commit to universal classroom safety measures across Manitoba.

In recent days, both the Manitoba Doctors and the Manitoba Teachers Association have launched campaigns in favor of implementing vaccine mandates for employees in their respective sectors.

With files by Kevin Rollason