Don Martin: The Liberal majority hopes to melt, but too soon for conservative dizziness
OTTAWA – Now, now the Conservatives. Don’t worry about governing again this fall.
True, Justin Trudeau’s bid for the majority is collapsing as liberal leaders fear that tactics are losing their mark on the forehead of conservative leader Erin OTooles, his policies are not very good and his bad luck is exacerbated in the evacuation crisis in Afghanistan. .
But despite today’s roaring headlines Is Canada on the brink of OToolemania ?; Liberal MPs get nervous; Is even a conservative minority possible? there is still 100,000 miles of campaign ahead, crucial debates about the vote to survive, and many blunders to endure before talking about regime change.
Moreover, the bad luck of leadership fluctuates, which is likely to mean that conservative leader Erin OTooles the worst days will still come when the Canadian holidays are back home and actually pay attention.
However, this is a real race now – a campaign where a downed Trudeau looks more written (if possible) than usual and less prime than OToole, who has confused expectations by projecting a picture of calm as he discovers a strange policy tendencies left in the policies of union withdrawal and business attacks aimed at eliminating the fear factors that he is the leader of a drag party.
On Tuesday the Liberals tried to re-establish themselves after a bad weekend where Cabinet Secretary Chrystia Freeland was notified by Twitter of the spread of manipulated media in a video that misinterpreted OTooles’s position in private healthcare.
They unveiled a plan for Trudeau to go to the rescue of home buyers who want to buy expensive homes, which they will not be able to afford once interest rates rise.
Sadly, everything was on stage and not for sale.
Giving new buyers a tax deduction to close purchase agreements and limiting foreign ownership will not boost housing construction that will now be completed to alleviate chronic supply shortages. And the welcome move to criminalize blind bidding, which is leading the price spiral above asking prices, falls directly within provincial jurisdiction.
The details also look less than the big announcement seemed to indicate. Trudeau wrote on Twitter that his plan would be to build, maintain or repair (my emphasis) 1.4 million new homes. Ua-oh. This was not the clear move of the scenario where he vowed to increase housing supply without mentioning that it could simply include repaired roofing or replaced roofs.
But the days when new developments in Afghanistan pose the greatest leadership pain for Trudeau now that US President Joe Biden, who has yet to do a single favor for Canada – has refused to extend the US withdrawal deadline beyond next week though the Taliban are closing Kabul access to the airport.
This will leave Trudeau enjoying the middle of the campaign when the Taliban begin to take serious revenge on those who helped their Canadian enemies during our combat mission there.
And make no mistake. The translators and regulators who helped the Canadian troops and reporters need and deserve a ticket now because their lives are in extreme danger under Taliban rule.
I know this from personal experience. When I was patrolling with troops in the wild in 2007 outside Kandahar, the soldiers suddenly moved very far away from me when we entered a valley a sniper distance from a series of rocky hills.
I jokingly asked her why the sudden separation because, after all, none of us had taken a shower for days. They took a serious look at me and said that my press dress made me look a lot like a translator. And given the huge reward given to any Taliban who killed an interpreter, they did not want to be between a sniper and the most lucrative target patrols. Specifically, I.
With the window of opportunity to evacuate them closing, seven years after our combat mission ended, Trudeau’s failure to act when evacuation was still possible could leave him with blood on his hands before election day. .
In a way, this delayed response is the norm for a Trudeau government that usually only acts under extreme pressure if it acts at all. And confronting a leader who has become an irritating cliché-o-mathematical machine in justifying a pandemic election call during a foreign affairs crisis without a coherent reasoning for re-election has knocked the party back on its feet 10 days into the campaign .
If this swing of Trudeau leadership continues to worsen for a few more weeks, the Conservatives may have a right to worry about governance.
That is the conclusion.
