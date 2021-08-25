On August 23, 2021, the UN Government announced that by order of the Public Health Officer, effective September 13, 2021, British Colombians aged 12 and over must provide vaccination evidence to engage in certain social activities, recreational and other “discretionary” throughout the province, such as:

Concerts with domestic tickets, theater, dance, symphony and sporting events

Dining inside and out in restaurants, bars and pubs

Gyms, swimming pools and recreational facilities

High intensity group exercises inside

Organized in-house gatherings such as weddings, parties, conferences, meetings and workshops, and

Group recreational classes and activities organized inside the house such as pottery and art.

From September 13, a dose of the vaccine will be required for entry into the above activities and events. Until October 24, only those who have been fully vaccinated for at least seven days will be allowed access to those facilities. See BC Government news release herewith

Will have not various exemptions from children under 12, also for religious or medical reasons. The rationale is that the rules are temporary and apply only to non-core activities. Children under the age of 12 will be able to attend sporting events or go to a restaurant if their parents or adults with whom they have been fully vaccinated.

Retail stores, groceries and essential services are expressly excluded from the vaccine card. Youth recreational sports, schools K to 12, and pre- and post-school programs are also excluded. Vaccine card requirements will apply to post-secondary student accommodation on campus and post-secondary students must be partially vaccinated by 7 September.

For now, the jobs are not covered by the new rules.

As a first line of application, affected events, businesses and services will need to require proof of vaccination from customers, just as bars and restaurants will need to require proof of age before serving alcoholic beverages. By-law enforcement officers and environmental health officers will be in charge of enforcement. People and businesses can be released a ticket violation which carries a fine for non-compliance.

People visiting outside British Columbia will also be required to show proof of vaccination. People from other Canadian provinces or territories must show an officially recognized provincial or territorial vaccine register and a valid government ID from the same province or territory. International visitors must show proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada and a passport.

Proof of vaccination for UN residents will be through a vaccine card where individuals can access a secure internet connection, which will be provided before September 13, or by calling and requesting a hard copy. The vaccine card can be stored on a smartphone to show proof when you enter events, services and businesses. A secure paper option will also be available until September 13th. To access the BC vaccination card, individuals will need to provide: their name, date of birth and Personal Health Number (PHN). To prepare for September 13, the UN Government suggests that British Colombians view and confirm their immunization records and register at the Health Gateway. For more details, see the KR Government website about Vaccination Certificatewith

While there may be some privacy concerns, the CC Government noted that officials have worked with BC Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy and his staff to develop the technology specifically for the purpose of verifying immunization data.

The new measures will be in force until at least January 31, 2022. The vaccine charter is expected to be a temporary measure, but when it is completed depends on the state of the pandemic in general.

BC is only the second province to introduce the vaccine card or “passport”, after Quebec, whose system is expected to take effect on September 1st.

The Government of Canada is also working with provinces and territories to develop a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel. This document should be ready by “early fall” and will also be digital with a paper option. The passport will include information on the type of vaccines received, their dates and their location.

Takeaways

From a job and employment standpoint, the affected businesses charged with implementing the new vaccine card are likely to have administrative and staffing costs associated with compliance. Employers will need to establish strong policies and procedures for staff to understand how to implement vaccination status verification. In addition, with evidence of vaccination status information available, employers may be tempted to ask their employees to show their vaccination cards at work. This raises a host of privacy and human rights issues, and businesses thinking of this course of action are strongly encouraged to consult with advisors. If you have any questions, please contact the authors or a member of our Labor, Employment and Human Rights team for guidance.

Stay up to date on future updates as more information becomes available.