O’Toole says he wants more private “innovation” in healthcare, but supports “system we have”

Responding to Liberal claims that a government led by him would privatize parts of the public health care system, Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said Tuesday that he supports the current system but wants to see more private sector “innovation” to improve results.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, where he is hosting a series of virtual roundtables, O’Toole said Trudeau is running a “fraudulent” campaign to convince voters that he does not support a public and universal care system.

He said that, instead of discontinuing health care, a conservative government would make “record high transfers to the provinces to ensure that every Canadian can benefit from free, high-quality health care.”

O’Toole has promised to raise Canada’s annual Health Transfer growth rate by at least six percent from its current rate, which is linked to economic growth in a given year, by a three percent floor to $ 60 billion commitments over 10 years.

“I trust the prime ministers”

He also said he also cannot stand in the way of provinces working with the private sector to make changes to the way care is provided.

“I see innovation as a good thing. I trust prime ministers to do what is best for patients in their provinces. If Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario or Quebec want to innovate to provide better health care, I support it, “O’Toole Me said

“Why? Because it gives Canadians more choices. The more choices Canadians have in health care, the better.”

He said private, profitable services could help ease the pressure on publicly run facilities, reduce waiting times and save money.

Critics of the privatization frontier threaten to undermine the current system, where access to health care is not dictated by the individual’s ability to pay.

The Conservatives also announced on Tuesday a plan to protect access to pensions when companies go through bankruptcy or restructuring. The proposal would exclude executives from receiving bonuses during that process if their employees’ retirement plan was not carefully funded.

“Canadian workers deserve better,” O’Toole said. “It’s time for the government to stand up for the workers and secure the pensions of Canadians.”

The plan will also force companies to disclose pension funding status, which conservatives say will increase transparency.

O’Toolemust “be clean” in healthcare views: Trudeau

O’Toole’s healthcare comments came a day after liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland posted on Twitter a selectively edited clip of O’Toole talking about healthcare. In the video posted, O’Toole said he would be open to the most lucrative healthcare in Canada to help address some of the current system failures.

Left out of Freeland’s edited montage was O’Toole’s subsequent statement that universal access to health services must be maintained. Twitter has since described the clip as “manipulated media”.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the edited clip accurately reflects O’Toole’s attitude toward private healthcare.

“Erin O’Toole has said clearly and directly that he is an old believer in profitable healthcare models.” Trudeau said: “He needs to clear up with Canadians what exactly he means when he says that.”

O’Toole responded, saying that by Trudeau, the role of the private sector in healthcare has increased significantly.

In Quebec, for example, the province recently signed 20 contracts with private clinics to outsource some surgeries and reduce waiting times. Radio Canada reported in February that about 20,000 surgeries in that province have already been performed at private clinics.

Saskatchewan has transferred some diagnostic images to private operators to reduce the waiting time for MRI and CT scans. Under this so-called “two for one” initiative, for-profit clinics can pay patients for scans as long as they provide an equal number of scans for patients on the public waiting list.

In a 2016 letter, former federal health minister Jane Philpott said she wanted the province to end encouraging private payments for medical scans, but the practice has continued.

Meanwhile, dozens of lucrative COVID-19 testing sites have appeared across the country during the pandemic, offering a service that is also available in public clinics.

O’Toole said that, as prime minister, he would let this kind of “innovation” flourish, but he would “draw the line” in more radical reforms that would radically change the nature of the single-payer health care system.

“Health care should be free for every Canadian. No one can be left behind, and all personal health decisions should be made by their patients and doctors, not insurance companies or anyone else,” he said.

Provinces may face penalties for private care: Trudeau

Asked why Ottawa has not done more to curb private elements like the Saskatchewan imaging program, Trudeau said the federal government could impose financial penalties on provinces that allow private delivery of services by curbing how much they receive each year through Health Transfer to Canada. with

“We will continue to stand for a public, universal healthcare system, unlike Erin O’Toole,” Trudeau said.

He said Ottawa has had “discussions” with Quebec about its reliance on private operators for some operations.

Trudeau has pledged $ 10 billion in new spending to clean up surgical debris, hire 7,500 doctors, nurses and other nurses, and expand virtual options for primary care.