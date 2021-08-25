CITIES, Ontario – With more than 82 percent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 and over who have received one dose of the vaccine and 75 percent who have received both doses, the government is continuing its last mile strategy to reach in qualified individuals who have not yet received the first or second dose. These latest efforts continue to make vaccines readily available and appropriate, especially in areas with lower vaccines, and include proactively contacting individuals who have not booked an accelerated second-dose appointment.

Vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, said Christine Elliott, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health. Working with our public health partners, we continue to make vaccination easier and more convenient. If you have not been vaccinated yet and have questions, I encourage you to contact your pharmacy, GP or primary care provider.

To support the provincial strategy of the last kilometers, the province and public health units are focusing on smaller, community-based facilities and easy access to vaccines. This includes mobile and community-based pop-up clinics, clinical days dedicated to families with disabilities, and city meetings in multiple languages. In addition, the province is working with public health units to target areas with low vaccination rates, identified by postal codes, to support localized vaccination strategies, as well as targeted marketing by the province in these areas.

To ensure all eligible Ontarians take advantage of the strong protection offered by both doses of the vaccine as soon as possible, the provincial call center is calling on Ontarians to remind them to book appointments their accelerated second dose. Over 110,000 second dose appointments have been successfully booked or re-booked through this initiative.

A key component of Ontario’s strategy for the last few miles is to deliver vaccines directly to the people where they are located. To date, the Ontarios GO-VAXX bus clinic has administered 1,100 doses of vaccine, 42 percent of which were first doses.

The Ontario COVID-19 vaccination campaign has been a collective success. While we can certainly be proud of our immunization achievements, there is still work to be done to ensure that everyone is protected, said Attorney General Sylvia Jones. This is why we are shifting the focus to this last mile, from mass vaccination clinics to community-based settings using strategies such as mobile clinics and GO-VAXX buses to reach Ontarians who have not yet take a first or second dose of a COVID-19 Me vaccine

Public health units are also partners with primary and secondary school boards, colleges and universities inmake vaccines availablefor all students returning to school. This includes young people born in2009and will turn 12 this year.

This is my call to arms, said Dr Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. Vitality is vital for anyone who can get both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. We are implementing many community-based initiatives so that everyone can easily get their vaccine, especially those living in areas with lower vaccination rates. We will continue to monitor the data to determine when it is safe to exit the Guide and return life to normal.

The success of the Ontario vaccine spread, which has resulted in one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, is affecting and continuing to protect Ontarians against the virus. Between 14 December 2020 and 7 August 2021, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated cases accounted for the majority (99.4 percent) of cases reported with COVID-19. Similarly, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated cases accounted for 99.2 percent of hospitalizations and 98.8 percent of deaths during the same time period.

In response to evolving data about the transmissibility of the Delta variant and based on recent experiences of other jurisdictions, the government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, recently banned exit fromGuide to reopeningWith This extra time will allow the province to further increase immunization rates by engaging in targeted strategies to make it easier and more convenient for individuals to be vaccinated.