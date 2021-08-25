Harris says the US will provide Vietnam with another 1 million doses of the vaccineExBulletin



HANOI The United States will provide one million additional vaccines against coronavirus in Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday, offering additional assistance to a country currently facing a new rise in coronavirus and stubbornly low vaccination levels.

Harris, speaking at the head of a bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, said the doses would start arriving within the next 24 hours. This brings the total donation of vaccines in Vietnam to 6 million doses from the US

In addition to new vaccine doses, the U.S. will provide $ 23 million in the US Rescue Plan and emergency funding through the Centers for Disease Control and the United States Agency for International Development to help Vietnam expand vaccine distribution and access to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future disease threats. The Department of Defense is also sending 77 freezers to store vaccines across the country.

After her bilateral meetings, Harris held a moment of silence in the pouring rain and laid flowers at the monument where John McCain’s plane was shot down by the North Vietnamese in 1967. She noted it was the third anniversary of Senator McCain’s death.

The new coronavirus aid is part of a wide range of announcements on new partnerships and support for Vietnam coinciding with Harris’s visit to the country during its week-long tour of Southeast Asia. The trip, which included a visit to Singapore earlier in the week, is aimed at strengthening US relations in the Indo-Pacific region to counter Chinese influence there.

The announcements include new investments to help Vietnam transition to cleaner energy systems and expand the use of electric vehicles, a reduction in tariffs on U.S. exports of agricultural goods, and millions in aid to clean up unexploded ordnance left over from the War of Independence. Vietnam.

During her meeting with Vietnamese President Ngyuen Xuan Phuc, Harris also expressed support for sending an additional U.S. Coast Guard cutter to Vietnam to help protect its security interests in the South China Sea and issued a harsh criticism of Beijing’s incursions into the controversial waterway.

“We must find ways to put pressure and increase pressure, frankly, on Beijing to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and to challenge harassment and excessive maritime claims,” ​​she said. added that the US will “maintain a strong presence in the South China Sea” to challenge China.

And she embraced the rise of relations with Vietnam from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership, a diplomatic designation that would reflect the deepening relationship between the two former enemies.

Her comments come after sharp words addressed to Beijing during a speech in Singapore on Tuesday, where she said their actions in the South China Sea constitute “coercion” and “intimidation”.

In Vietnam on Wednesday, Harris also said the United States supports sending the country an additional U.S. Coast Guard to help protect its security interests in the South China Sea.

They are the Biden administration’s recent moves to strengthen its alliances in the Indo-Pacific region in an effort to counter Chinese influence. Harris’s trip there, which included a stop in Singapore earlier this week, is aimed at expanding U.S. engagement with both nations and affirming U.S. engagement in the region.

Harris, who is the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam, told the nation ‘s president that “our relationship has come a long way in a quarter of a century.”

She also announced the launch of a new office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Southeast Asia. The new CDC office will be one of four regional offices globally, and is focused on collaborating with regional governments in research and training to deal with and prevent global health crises.

The announcement comes as Vietnam is facing record high coronavirus infections in Vietnam driven by the delta variant and stubbornly low vaccination levels in the country. The increase in cases caused a recent deadlock in Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s business hub and epicenter of the recent outbreak.

In the afternoon, Harris will join a health safety event with health ministers from the group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Papua New Guinea, where he will talk more about the launch of the CDC center.

But while Harris hopes to keep her focus on the key issues on the agenda in Vietnam, her visit will be overshadowed by a recent security fear in Vietnam and ongoing developments in the United States exit from Afghanistan.

Harris’s flight to Vietnam was delayed for hours Tuesday afternoon after the vice president’s office was notified of an investigation into two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, according to administration officials. Havana Syndrome is the name given to a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by US diplomats and other government employees in the Cuban capital starting in 2016.

Harris has not yet commented publicly on the developments, but they will weigh heavily on officials as she attends a lease signing for the US Embassy in Hanoi, which will be attended by embassy staff.

And its move through Vietnam is sure to make some unwanted comparisons between the humiliating withdrawal of American troops in 1975 and the tumultuous attempt this week to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican and former U.S. ambassador to Japan, noted that those images are inevitable for many Americans as Harris stops in the country.

“It will have a challenge in terms of local public relations, because everyone in America is now linking the images they see on TV with the fall of Kabul to the images of Americans rising from the ceiling of our embassy in Saigon. he said.

Hagerty also said Harris would have to reassure the Vietnamese that America remains a “beacon of freedom and liberty in the world” and a “strong partner” in the region.

But Gregory Poling, a senior associate for Asia at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, suggested Vietnam could offer the vice president an opportunity to offer a more optimistic vision of what a relationship with a former foe could become.

“Just by being there and getting involved in this process, it shows tremendous progress in the rapprochement between the US and Vietnam,” Poling said. “Possibly it’s probably a little good for them to show who in 1975 would believe that here would be the US economic relationship?”