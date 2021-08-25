International
NB-NS border mayors apply for the vaccine
The Nova Scotia government has imposed stricter restrictions on New Brunswickers traveling to the province, and mayors on both sides of the border say it makes sense.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, all New Brunswickers who have not been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days will be required to be isolated.
Those who have been vaccinated with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before entering the province will be subjected to seven days of isolation and will be required to submit a negative test, and those without any vaccination dose will be required to be isolated for 14 days
Those who have been fully vaccinated will not need to be isolated when they arrive in Nova Scotia.
Dr Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer for health, said Monday that Nova Scotia is beginning to see cases directly linked to New Brunswick.
“People who choose to be unvaccinated will have to take additional measures to keep the rest of us safe,” he said.
For Amherst chairman David Kogon, the decision is “very realistic and reasonable”.
“The people of Nova Scotia collectively are still considered vulnerable,” he said, noting that the province ‘s population has not yet reached the 75% “fully vaccinated” threshold.
Kogon said that with the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, it makes sense that Public Health recommended Nova Scotia add a layer of border protection.
New Brunswick reported 15 new cases Tuesday and a total of 167 active cases, with 97 of them in the Moncton region.
“I think the message from all of this is, people need to get their vaccines done as soon as possible,” Kogon said.
Across the border in New Brunswick, Sackville Mayor Shawn Mesheaue backed Nova Scotia restrictions and the call to increase vaccinations by saying the province is doing what is best for its residents.
“We must continue to be diligent, COVID-19 is not leaving,” Mesheau said.
“We need to control it and make sure people are vaccinated.”
Impact of the border community
Throughout the pandemic, concerns were raised about residents of Sackville, Amherst, and other border communities crossing the border every day for essential services, work, and family visits.
“It has caused delays with people having to go to Nova Scotia for medical appointments and … the movement of goods,” Mesheau said.
While he supports the Nova Scotia decision, Mesheau said he hopes it will not cause more delays for those who need to travel across the border.
Kogon said he does not believe these new restrictions will change much for those communities.
“The interaction between these communities is very strong and has worked very well with limited constraints, which they are,” he said.
Kogon said he has not heard much concern about these new restrictions from locals and he does not anticipate long delays at the border.
If anything, he said, these communities were more likely to be vaccinated early to avoid border disturbances.
