How Brazil Indigenous rights depend on the legal battle of a tribe | Latin American News

Pushed into a degraded corner of their ancestral lands, the Xokleng people of southern Brazil eagerly await a Supreme Court ruling that could restore the territory lost decades ago. Sitting next to a wood stove, the Xokleng elders recall the days when plenty of fish and game fed their families, before most of their fertile land was sold by the state to tobacco farmers in the 1950s. Now Xokleng is praying for Brazilian courts to fulfill a prophecy of dying shamans that they would one day regain their lands. On Wednesday, the supreme court in Brasilia will decide whether the government of the state of Santa Catarina has applied an overly narrow interpretation of indigenous rights by recognizing tribal lands occupied by indigenous communities at the time Brazil’s constitution was ratified in 1988. The case began when the state government used that interpretation to expel a Xokleng group from a nature reserve on their ancestral lands. The decision was appealed by Brazil’s Funai indigenous affairs agency on behalf of Xokleng. It was another attempt to eliminate us, said Brasilio Pripra, a 63-year-old community leader. Our people have lived here for thousands of years. The Xokleng were cleared of their traditional hunting grounds over a century ago to make way for European settlers, mostly Germans fleeing economic and political unrest. At one point, the state rewarded the killing of indigenous people and mercenaries collected the ears of their dead, a painful story documented by anthropologists and passed down through the generations. They used to kill us with guns, now they kill us with the stroke of a pen, said Joo Pat, a former cocoa or boss. Across Brazil, the Supreme Court ruling will affect hundreds of indigenous land claims, many of which offer protection against deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. A loss in court for Xokleng could set a precedent for the dramatic return of indigenous rights which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro advocates. He says very few indigenous people live on many lands in Brazil, blocking agricultural expansion.

