International
Iran: Video footage leaked from Evin prison offers a rare display of cruelty to prisoners
Surveillance footage leaked from Evin prison showing horrific abuse of prisoners serves as a thrilling reminder of the impunity given to prison officials in Iran who subject those in detention to torture and other cruel, inhuman treatment. and humiliating, Amnesty International said today.
The organization has analyzed 16 leaked video clips, obtained from independent Iranian media, which provide shocking visual evidence of beatings, sexual harassment and negligence and deliberate ill-treatment of those in need of medical care, documented by Amnesty International. years. The videos also reaffirm concerns about chronic overcrowding and solitary confinement in cruel and inhumane prison conditions.
This disturbing sight offers a rare display of cruelty regularly inflicted on prisoners in Iran. It is shocking to see what is happening inside the walls of Evin prison, but unfortunately the abuse described in these leaked videos is just the tip of the iceberg of the torture epidemic in Iran, said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. International.
Far from public opinion, Iranian security officials routinely subject men, women, and children behind bars to torture or other ill-treatment, especially when interrogated in detention centers run by the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guard, and the Investigative Unit. Iranian police (information)
This disturbing sight offers a rare display of cruelty regularly inflicted on prisoners in Iran
Heba Morayef, Amnesty International
Methods of torture in Iran documented by Amnesty International in recent years include flogging, electric shocks, mock executions, sailing on water, sexual violence, suspension, force-feeding of chemicals, and intentional deprivation of medical care.
As of August 22, independent Iranian-based media outlets have published a growing number of leaked videos taken by a group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (meaning Justice Alis), who hacked the security cameras of Tehrans Evin Prison.
Senior Iranian officials have confirmed the authenticity of the footage. In a rare acknowledgment of responsibility, the head of the Iran Prisons Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, said in a tweet on August 24 that he accepts responsibility for the unacceptable behaviors shown in the picture and promised to work towards holding those responsible accountable and preventing recurrence.
On August 24, the head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, also released a written instruction to the Chief Prosecutor of Iran requesting the treatment of prisoners by prison officials and / or other prisoners [in Evin prison] examined immediately and carefully.
The crisis of impunity
While some officials have denounced the abuses and promised investigations, the head of the Iranian Prisons Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, also said he appreciates the efforts of worthy prison guards in Iran, suggesting that the abuses on display at Evin Prison were extraordinary. and the work of some Me
Torture and other ill-treatment are rampant and systematic in Iran’s prisons and detention centers to be portrayed as the work of some bad apples. Short apologies and general promises of accountability are far from enough to address the crisis of systemic impunity in Iran, Heba Morayef said.
If the Iranian authorities want their promises of accountability not to appear in vain, they must immediately allow international monitors, including the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, to conduct independent inspections of Evin and prisons. other in accordance with international standards.
Given the continuing refusal of the Iranian authorities to investigate and prosecute those against whom there is evidence of involvement in crimes under international law, including torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions and others illegal killings, we reiterate our call for the UN Human Rights Council to establish an investigative and accountable mechanism to collect and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes under international law committed in Iran to facilitate fair criminal proceedings.
Images of cruelty
Of the 16 videos reviewed by Amnesty International, seven show prison guards beating or mistreating prisoners; three display overcrowded prison rooms; three show incidents of assault on detainees by other detainees; two exhibit incidents of self-harm; and one shows a single cell with cruel and inhuman conditions.
In a video dated March 31, 2021, a prison official is seen punching and punching an inmate in the face in the presence of a group of inmates, apparently causing the victims to bleed their noses. On another December 21, 2020, two prison officials are seen pushing, hitting, punching, and punching a prisoner with handcuffs on the head and back in the presence of numerous other officers, and then dragging him to the ground.
Four clips depict an incident on April 26, 2021, where a visibly weak prisoner faints in the prison yard after getting off a car. The guards are seen recklessly neglecting him and dragging him half-consciously across the ground, through the dungeon and a ladder. Numerous staff members are seen watching the incident or passing by the injured in a detached manner.
A clip dated December 9, 2015 shows a man being ordered to undress naked in front of a guard. He is then ordered to sit on the floor naked with his face against the wall, while a guard sitting behind him in a chair is seen calmly looking for his underwear and pants for prohibited items.
Three clips dated 11 June 2016, 15 January 2020 and 4 February 2021 show overcrowded prison rooms with triple bunk beds accommodating between 15 and 18 people crammed into them.
Another clip, which has no date, shows a small isolation cell without a bed, with a toilet sitting in the corner.
Amnesty International also reviewed two clips describing self-harm, dated January 4, 2020 and July 23, 2016, and three clips showing incidents of assault on detainees by other detainees.
Sources
2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/08/iran-leaked-video-footage-from-evin-prison-offers-rare-glimpse-of-cruelty-against-prisoners/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]