Iran: Video footage leaked from Evin prison offers a rare display of cruelty to prisoners

Surveillance footage leaked from Evin prison showing horrific abuse of prisoners serves as a thrilling reminder of the impunity given to prison officials in Iran who subject those in detention to torture and other cruel, inhuman treatment. and humiliating, Amnesty International said today.

The organization has analyzed 16 leaked video clips, obtained from independent Iranian media, which provide shocking visual evidence of beatings, sexual harassment and negligence and deliberate ill-treatment of those in need of medical care, documented by Amnesty International. years. The videos also reaffirm concerns about chronic overcrowding and solitary confinement in cruel and inhumane prison conditions.

This disturbing sight offers a rare display of cruelty regularly inflicted on prisoners in Iran. It is shocking to see what is happening inside the walls of Evin prison, but unfortunately the abuse described in these leaked videos is just the tip of the iceberg of the torture epidemic in Iran, said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa. International.

Far from public opinion, Iranian security officials routinely subject men, women, and children behind bars to torture or other ill-treatment, especially when interrogated in detention centers run by the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guard, and the Investigative Unit. Iranian police (information)

Methods of torture in Iran documented by Amnesty International in recent years include flogging, electric shocks, mock executions, sailing on water, sexual violence, suspension, force-feeding of chemicals, and intentional deprivation of medical care.

As of August 22, independent Iranian-based media outlets have published a growing number of leaked videos taken by a group calling itself Edalat-e Ali (meaning Justice Alis), who hacked the security cameras of Tehrans Evin Prison.

Senior Iranian officials have confirmed the authenticity of the footage. In a rare acknowledgment of responsibility, the head of the Iran Prisons Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, said in a tweet on August 24 that he accepts responsibility for the unacceptable behaviors shown in the picture and promised to work towards holding those responsible accountable and preventing recurrence.

On August 24, the head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, also released a written instruction to the Chief Prosecutor of Iran requesting the treatment of prisoners by prison officials and / or other prisoners [in Evin prison] examined immediately and carefully.

The crisis of impunity

While some officials have denounced the abuses and promised investigations, the head of the Iranian Prisons Organization, Mohammad Mehdi Haj Mohammadi, also said he appreciates the efforts of worthy prison guards in Iran, suggesting that the abuses on display at Evin Prison were extraordinary. and the work of some Me

Torture and other ill-treatment are rampant and systematic in Iran’s prisons and detention centers to be portrayed as the work of some bad apples. Short apologies and general promises of accountability are far from enough to address the crisis of systemic impunity in Iran, Heba Morayef said.

If the Iranian authorities want their promises of accountability not to appear in vain, they must immediately allow international monitors, including the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran, to conduct independent inspections of Evin and prisons. other in accordance with international standards.

Given the continuing refusal of the Iranian authorities to investigate and prosecute those against whom there is evidence of involvement in crimes under international law, including torture, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial executions and others illegal killings, we reiterate our call for the UN Human Rights Council to establish an investigative and accountable mechanism to collect and analyze evidence of the most serious crimes under international law committed in Iran to facilitate fair criminal proceedings.

Images of cruelty

Of the 16 videos reviewed by Amnesty International, seven show prison guards beating or mistreating prisoners; three display overcrowded prison rooms; three show incidents of assault on detainees by other detainees; two exhibit incidents of self-harm; and one shows a single cell with cruel and inhuman conditions.

In a video dated March 31, 2021, a prison official is seen punching and punching an inmate in the face in the presence of a group of inmates, apparently causing the victims to bleed their noses. On another December 21, 2020, two prison officials are seen pushing, hitting, punching, and punching a prisoner with handcuffs on the head and back in the presence of numerous other officers, and then dragging him to the ground.

Four clips depict an incident on April 26, 2021, where a visibly weak prisoner faints in the prison yard after getting off a car. The guards are seen recklessly neglecting him and dragging him half-consciously across the ground, through the dungeon and a ladder. Numerous staff members are seen watching the incident or passing by the injured in a detached manner.

A clip dated December 9, 2015 shows a man being ordered to undress naked in front of a guard. He is then ordered to sit on the floor naked with his face against the wall, while a guard sitting behind him in a chair is seen calmly looking for his underwear and pants for prohibited items.

Three clips dated 11 June 2016, 15 January 2020 and 4 February 2021 show overcrowded prison rooms with triple bunk beds accommodating between 15 and 18 people crammed into them.

Another clip, which has no date, shows a small isolation cell without a bed, with a toilet sitting in the corner.

Amnesty International also reviewed two clips describing self-harm, dated January 4, 2020 and July 23, 2016, and three clips showing incidents of assault on detainees by other detainees.