WHO praises PH vaccination for COVID-19, suggests ways to improve





Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 25) Two officials from the World Health Organization stressed on Wednesday that the Philippines has vaccinated a significant number of vulnerable individuals, but they said there is room for improvement especially at a time when the more contagious Delta variant is spreading. Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, said he was pleased to hear that at least 95% of the country’s healthcare workers and nearly 50% of the elderly have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “The government is making significant efforts on vaccinations,” he told a virtual media conference. WHO Coordinator for Essential Medicines and Health Technologies Dr. Socorro Escalante agreed, saying the Philippines has maximized its capacity to rapidly expand its limited supply of vaccines across the country. “The spread of vaccination in the Philippines is going quite well,” she said. “We have seen that they have a good plan to ensure that when it becomes available, they are distributed to local government units as soon as possible.” The Philippines has fully vaccinated 13.19 million or 17% of the target population to achieve herd immunity, while 17.49 million have received their first dose. Escalante noted that while some local governments are successfully implementing their vaccination program, there are some that can still be improved in vaccinating priority sectors. She added that local officials should continue to contact the remaining health care workers, the elderly and people with co-morbidities who have not yet received their shots. WHO data showed that as of August 24, the Philippines had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the western Pacific region. It was also the country with the highest number of infections recorded that day, followed by Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam. The proliferation of the highly contagious Delta variant, insufficient compliance with minimum public health standards and the difficulty in detecting asymptomatic or mild cases are among the reasons behind this, WHO officials said. Kasai said the Delta variant, which is testing the public health capacity of all nations, is invading families. “Delta’s higher transmissibility means that case groups are rapidly leading to larger outbreaks especially in high-risk environments … We are also seeing more groups in the family. Once the virus enters the family, more family members are getting infected fast, “he said.

