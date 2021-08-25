New Zealand Will Not Give Up on Covid-Zero Strategy Despite Rising Infections | New Zeland





New Zealand response minister Covid says the country will not give up on its elimination strategy as cases continue to rise. New Zealand announced 63 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 210 cases. Jumps is the biggest jump in a day since the outbreak began last week and 12 people have been hospitalized with the virus. Some commentators and overseas media have questioned whether the country should continue its elimination strategy, but Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the country will stand in its way. For New Zealanders at home who are saying, is this still the right strategy, it’s too soon to throw in the towel, he said. We have come this far, it would be an absolute loss for us to give up on this now. We still want to drive this particular Covid-19 outbreak out of our community and get back to a sense of normalcy. Of course we want to get to the point where blockages are not the answer to potential outbreaks within the community, but they were not there yet, and we certainly were not willing to give up before we got to that point, Hipkins said. His comments echoed those of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday: Right now, everyone agrees: elimination is strategy. There is no discussion or debate between any of us about this because it is the safest option for us as we vaccinate our people, she said. Support for governments’ approach to Covid remains very high in New Zealand. According to a poll conducted by The Spinoff and published on Wednesday, only 10% of New Zealand did not think elimination was the right strategy. Sixty-nine percent still supported the approach, and 21% said they were unsure. A The additional poll found that 84% of New Zealanders backed the decision to move to the blockade last week. While cases have steadily increased, experts have pointed out that New Zealand is likely to still have results from being infected before the blockade begins, and the daily number of cases may continue to rise for several days. Due to the incubation period of the virus and the time to process the test results, it is still too early to know if the level four blockade is proving effective in curbing Delta. The director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said that while the increase in cases was steady, it was not exponential. The fact that the growth rate is not exponential is explicitly because we have a fourth level blockage in the country, he said. Hipkins said the country had reached a new record in vaccinations, with 80,000 people receiving doses on Tuesday. New Zealand’s current spread so far is limited to the North Island, 12 of the cases are in Wellington, and the rest in Auckland. About 20,383 individual contacts are now linked to this group, and health officials had contacted 12,700 of them. The country is in a nationwide deadlock. On Friday, the government will issue an update on whether the entire country will remain in the fourth tier blockade, or whether restrictions will be eased for cities other than Auckland and Wellington.

