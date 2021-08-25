Europe July floods: Very rare and extreme, difficult to study

The background of a constantly warming climate has often raised questions as to whether any given extreme weather event could have been influenced by climate change. It’s a natural question to ask, but answering it in peer-reviewed detail usually takes months or years. In response, researchers began World weather attribution program, which has developed a simple analysis pipeline that allows them to address climate impact questions before the public has forgotten what happened. This technique allowed the group to quickly determine that climate change played a key role in this summer’s Pacific heat wave.

Now, the band has tried for it handling this summer’s European floods, which destroyed communities in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. And here, the answer was much more complicated. The floods hit a small area and were so extreme that they destroyed some of the monitoring equipment that would otherwise have shown us how bad they were. However, the team found that climate change is likely to increase the chances of such an event in northwestern Europe.

When the rains came

The weather model that produced the rain was not particularly extraordinary and consisted of a low pressure system that parked over Europe for several days. The warm, moisture-rich air it drew from the Mediterranean ended up spinning around low pressure. The Mediterranean air passed through a series of low hills in northwestern Europe, which caused a kind of atmospheric disruption that caused precipitation for several days.

Those rains turned out to be extremely intense, and its impact was increased by two factors. One was that the soil was almost saturated with rainfall in previous weeks. The second is that the soil in the respective areas is characterized by a less permeable rock covered by only a thin layer of soil. The result was an incredibly rapid rise in rivers like the Ahr and Meuse. Conditions were so obvious that some weather services predicted record flooding on some of the rivers. However, the actual floods that occurred far exceeded the warnings and are unprecedented in historical records.

This is the type of event where we would expect climate change to have an impact. Warmer air can hold more moisture, and so we would expect it to increase the rainfall it has. But the data show that we are no longer seeing rainy days; instead, we are seeing more intense rain on those rainy days.

Finding out if climate change affected this particular group of storms, however, turned out to be complicated.

Records, set and lost

One of the challenges was that the floods destroyed the monitoring equipment, so we do not know how much water ended up in these river basins. But the other challenges were distinct from the events themselves. One problem was that the affected areas were quite small, in global terms. Analyzing whether warming affected an event involves running climate models with and without the impact of carbon emissions from humans. But most climate models are poor at simulating details down to the size of the individual river basins involved in these floods.

Researchers worked around this using a range of regional climate models, including some created specifically for Europe. They also used some convection models that are specific to simulate local atmosphere dynamics.

Another problem was how extreme the floods were. If researchers compare them to historical flood records in Ahr, disasters of this magnitude are expected to have a period of return to the neighborhood once every 15,000 years so large that researchers do not have much faith in the value. Even if they received the lowest absolute value in the uncertainty range, the payback period is once in 700 years.

To obtain more significant statistics, researchers had to expand the region to include all of Western Europe north of the Alps, excluding the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. This includes some additional mountain ranges that could potentially create a similar weather event.

Within this larger region, you can expect a rainy event of similar magnitude about once every 400 years. Climate change has made these events more likely, but the uncertainty is great: floods like this can be anywhere from 1.2 times more to nine times more. Of course, further warming would make the event even more likely.

Pushing the boundaries

As the people who did the analysis acknowledge, “this study pushes the boundaries of what the current methods of attributing extreme events are for.” In other words, we simply do not have the tools to properly analyze any weather-related disasters we are likely to see. And events of such extreme magnitude will be difficult to understand in any case. So while we can say that the floods of Europe are the kind of events we would expect to see more because of climate change, it is not possible to say how likely they are.

However, this is a problem worth looking at further. The floods killed over 200 people and caused billions of euros in damage. Understanding how likely we are to see something similar can be essential to proper planning.