Female members of the Afghan robotics team arrive in Mexico





The five women, along with one of their partners, were transported on a commercial flight to Mexico on Monday, funded by various organizations, Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

A furious western evacuation operation at Kabul airport has gained momentum after the Taliban said on Tuesday they were no longer allowing the evacuation of Afghans. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made it clear that he intends to adhere to his August 31 deadline to withdraw troops from the country.

Many of those fleeing the country since the Taliban took over have been educated people, especially women. The last time the Taliban ruled, women were banned from working and banned from attending schools and universities.

“Following the tradition of solidarity and with the feminist foreign policy of the Mexican government, we have made many diplomatic efforts to create a safe passage that would allow us to bring them to Mexico,” Delgado said. warmest welcome to Mexico “.

The women will have a humanitarian visa for up to 180 days, after which they may have the option of an extension, Delgado said. A Mexico-based institution, which was not named for security purposes, provided accommodation, food and basic services at no cost to team members, Delgado said. “We are very happy to be here and it is an honor that the Mexican government has honored us for being here and saved our lives,” team member Fatemah Qaderyan told a news conference. “From now on we will have the opportunity for many more achievements in our lives, and thus be part of the fight for a better life,” Qaderyan said. “Even though we are far from our homes, we will always be united and thanks to your help we will achieve it, thank you very much, we really appreciate that we have all our belongings here in Mexico with us.” Several other team members had previously been evacuated to Qatar, according to the country’s government. The team received worldwide attention in 2017 after they were twice denied entry to the United States for a robotic race, until former President Donald Trump intervened. The team received further recognition for the creation of fans made from car parts used to care for Covid-19 patients.

