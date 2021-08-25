WHO urges Philippines to increase healthcare capacity as COVID-19 cases rise





MANILA, Philippines-The Philippine Government should continue to increase the country’s healthcare capacity while dealing with an increase in COVID-19 infections, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. Dr Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific, stressed the need for more warm bodies to treat people infected with COVID-19. “What ‘s important is not really just the beds, but making sure there [are] doctors and nurses, and also has enough equipment and also support for those who work hard, “Kasai told a conference. The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, driven in part by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, is putting more pressure on hospitals, which are already struggling with staff shortages. Groups of health workers also threatened to resign over unpaid payments and poor working conditions. Vaccination against COVID-19 Kasai said more than 95% of health workers in the Philippines and 46% of the elderly have been vaccinated against COVID-19. “The government is making significant efforts on vaccinations,” he said. Dr. Socorro Escalante, WHO Essential Medicines Coordinator for the Western Pacific and health technologies, also said the country has demonstrated “quite good capacity” in distributing vaccines across the archipelago. “The spread of vaccination in the Philippines is going quite well,” she said. “We have seen that they have a very good plan to ensure that when vaccines are made available to the country, they are distributed to local government units as soon as possible.” Only 12.1% of the country’s population of 109 million have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since circulation began in March. Meanwhile, 16.05% of Filipinos have received partial protection. Pressing the Delta The head of the WHO in the Western Pacific said the Delta variant is testing public health systems around the world. The variant is also occupying more families due to its higher transmissibility. “Delta’s higher transmissibility means that case groups are rapidly leading to larger outbreaks, especially in high-risk environments known as 3C: enclosed spaces, crowded places, and close contact settings. , “said Kasai. “Even with all our best efforts, it now seems clear that globally, the virus will not go away at least not in the near future,” he added. To curb the spread of the Delta variant, WHO officials called on governments to detect transmission early in the community, implement stronger public and social health measures, and step up vaccination efforts. “We know that blocking alone can not really reduce transmission. It is very important to identify and know where the infections are and suppress it,” Kasai said. The Philippines has so far reported 1.88 million cases of COVID-19, including 32,000 deaths, since the pandemic began.

