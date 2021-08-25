We can never go back: Rising Taliban spread fear in Delhi Little Kabul | Afghanistan

THey call it little Kabul and it’s not hard to understand why. In this lively southern corner of Delhi, the streets of Lajpat Nagar are filled with Afghan pharmacies, supermarkets, travel agents and beauty salons, with Persian Dari signs almost as common as Indian. Delhi residents will travel around the city only for Afghan restaurants, and for a taste of the thick, steamed naan bread eggs baked in the numerous Afghan ovens in the neighborhood.

But in recent days, gloomy humor has engulfed this usually noisy enclave, where thousands of Afghans have settled, some since 1979. As Kabul fell to the Taliban last Sunday, many of those who had sought security in India, because the refugees feared sounded like the foot of death to those who were ever able to return home.

Ashabuddin Hamdar, who has lived in Lajpat Nagar since December 2018 and runs a modest Afghan burger stand, looked pale and anxious when he mentioned the Taliban. There were threats from the Taliban in 2014 after he refused to work with them in his village, which eventually prompted him to flee Afghanistan. He left behind his wife and six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in Kapisa province, 100 kilometers from Kabul.

I could not join the Taliban, I am not a terrorist, said Hamdar. Three weeks ago, the Taliban sent a warning to his wife. The Taliban told my wife that if I did not return, they would kill her and my family, he said. So I have not slept for weeks since. I see my kids faces in all the kids here. I am very worried about them. But if I come back now I will be killed.

According to UN figures from 2020, there are about 16,000 Afghan refugees living in India, most of whom live in Delhi. Lajpat Nagar was built to house refugees fleeing Pakistan after partition in 1947, but over the decades, especially from the early 1990s when the Taliban began to emerge, it became the home of the Afghan community.

Nilafur Ahmadi, 35, working behind the cosmetics counter at the Afghan pharmacy in Delhi, left her home in Kabul seven years ago. She had not thought her departure would be permanent, but now she says she has little hope of returning. It is very sad because everyone wants to return to their country one day, she said. People call this neighborhood a mini Afghanistan, but it is not the same.

Many of its residents are here because of the Taliban. Shabir Ahmad, 18, spoke of how a letter sent by the Taliban to his parents’ door in Kabul, both senior government officials, threatening their lives, had forced the family to leave everything behind three years ago. first and live as refugees in Delhi.

Mujtaba Razaei, 29, described how his entire family left Herat for Delhi in 2012 after his sisters’s husband joined the Taliban and started threatening everyone, to the point where they could not worked longer or went to school. They left for India without telling anyone and lived a clandestine life in Delhi.

It was very difficult for us to get here. It is a different language and different culture and we did not know anyone because we kept it hidden from all those who had gone to India, Razaei said. Here too we are hidden.

The family faced great economic hardship in Delhi, and Razaei mourned for his fathers and mothers the deep depression since they arrived. However, he felt that the recent Taliban triumph sealed the fate of his family. Now we can never go back to Afghanistan, Razaei said. Home is where you feel safe, and that is no longer Afghanistan.

Across the city in western Delhi, in a Sikh temple known as Kabul Gurdwara, the presence of newer arrivals of Afghan refugees over the past week can be felt strongly. Since Kabul fell to the Taliban, the Indian government has prioritized the evacuation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, a move seen as both partly political, playing on both the ruling Hindu nationalist politics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the vote. Sikh, who will be influential in the upcoming state elections in Punjab.

The Sikhs are also seen as targets by Islamic militants in Afghanistan. Last year, 25 Afghans were killed when a suicide bomber from ISIS targeted a gurdwara in Kabul. When Kabul recently fell to the Taliban, hundreds of Sikhs were locked inside the gurdwaras.

Over 100 Afghans have been evacuated to Delhi over the past week and about 20 of them are staying in Guru Arjun Dev Ji Gurdwara. The situation is very bad in Afghanistan, said Pratab Singh, the gurdwara president, who himself fled Kabul in 1991. God knows what the Taliban will do. The Sikhs there are very scared, they are fleeing because of the Taliban and leaving everything behind.

However there was also joy in the gurdwara. Not only were over 70 Sikhs evacuated on the government’s last flight from Kabul to Delhi, but also a sacred copy of the Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, which was rescued by an Afghan gurdwara in Jalalabad and transported to Delhi very carefully. With It was the third copy of Guru Granth Sahib evacuated from Afghanistan this week, with scriptures from Kabul and Gurdwaras Ghazni also brought for sure, and its entry into the gurdwara was greeted with a ceremonial procession, songs and blessings.

Dozens gathered at Guru Arjun Dev Ji Gurdwara, which is run entirely by Afghan Sikhs, describe the escape in 1991, when the Afghan government last fell. This recent influx of refugees, complained of by many, marked the end of the Sikh community in Afghanistan, which once numbered 250,000. Now there are barely 200 left.

It is very sad that the entire Sikh community has been expelled, said Trilok Singh, 58, who fled Kabul to Delhi in 1991. The Taliban attacked us and our gunmen. We cannot forget Afghanistan, but India is our home now.

Additional reporting from Tript Nath