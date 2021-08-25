How Mexico Helped Time Get Its Journalists Out of Afghanistan

A group of Afghans who worked for The New York Times, along with their families, gathered safely early Wednesday not in New York or Washington, but at Benito Jurez International Airport in Mexico City.

The arrival of 24 families was the last stop on a shocking escape from Kabul. And Mexico’s role in rescuing journalists from The Times and, if all goes as planned, the Wall Street Journal offers a misleading overview of the US government situation as two of the most powerful news organizations in the country frantically sought help away Washington.

Mexican officials, unlike their counterparts in the United States, were able to cut the bureaucracy of their immigration system to quickly secure documents that, in turn, allowed Afghans to fly from the hit Kabul airport in Doha. Qatar. The documents promised that Afghans would receive temporary humanitarian protection in Mexico as they explored further options in the United States or elsewhere.

We are now committed to a foreign policy that promotes free expression, feminist freedoms and values, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a telephone interview. Citing a national tradition of welcoming everyone from 19th-century Cuban independence leader Jos Mart to German-speaking and South American Jews fleeing the coup, he said Mexico had opened its doors to Afghan journalists. in order to protect them and comply with this policy.