International
How Mexico Helped Time Get Its Journalists Out of Afghanistan
A group of Afghans who worked for The New York Times, along with their families, gathered safely early Wednesday not in New York or Washington, but at Benito Jurez International Airport in Mexico City.
The arrival of 24 families was the last stop on a shocking escape from Kabul. And Mexico’s role in rescuing journalists from The Times and, if all goes as planned, the Wall Street Journal offers a misleading overview of the US government situation as two of the most powerful news organizations in the country frantically sought help away Washington.
Mexican officials, unlike their counterparts in the United States, were able to cut the bureaucracy of their immigration system to quickly secure documents that, in turn, allowed Afghans to fly from the hit Kabul airport in Doha. Qatar. The documents promised that Afghans would receive temporary humanitarian protection in Mexico as they explored further options in the United States or elsewhere.
We are now committed to a foreign policy that promotes free expression, feminist freedoms and values, said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a telephone interview. Citing a national tradition of welcoming everyone from 19th-century Cuban independence leader Jos Mart to German-speaking and South American Jews fleeing the coup, he said Mexico had opened its doors to Afghan journalists. in order to protect them and comply with this policy.
Mr. Ebrard added, explaining the country’s rapid work, We did not have time to have normal official channels.
The path of Afghan journalists and their families to Mexico was as arbitrary, personal, and weak as anything else in the frantic and scattered evacuation of Kabul. Mr. Ebrard was home around 5pm on Aug. 12 when he received a WhatsApp message from Azam Ahmed, a former head of The Timess Kabul and Mexico offices, who is on book break.
Is the Mexican government ready to accept refugees from Afghanistan? asked Mr. Ahmed, who maintained a cordial relationship with Mr. Ebrard despite occasional heated criticism from the Mexican government for his coverage. We have people there, good people, who are trying to get out.
Mr. Ebrard quickly responded that it would not be possible. Then, he said, he wondered if his department could bypass what would normally be hours and hours of the process and a cabinet meeting. And so I called the president and explained the situation, he said.
President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador agreed that the situation was moving very fast and the decision should be taken with the same speed, said Mr. Ebrard in an interview this week.
We saw this request not as foreign policy between Mexico and the United States, he continued. Instead, it’s a common position between someone who was a New York Times reporter in Kabul a few years ago and me, who was in a position to make some decisions.
Mr. Ebrard wrote to Mr. Ahmed around 6:30 pm to say that Mexico was ready to help by providing assurances to a charter airline, or another government that it would accept a list of Afghans.
As the Taliban closed in on Kabul, however, the situation changed. The commercial airport was closed and for a time only US military flights would depart. Qatar, where American planes landed, would usually only accept Afghans if officials there made sure they would cross into a third country.
Many of the details of Afghanistan’s passage are kept confidential by news organizations, in part for fear of flooding narrow escape channels. The Times did not promote its agreement with Mexico. Upon arrival, Mexico sent her invitation to The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. The Journal editor-in-chief Matt Murray said the newspaper planned to send its team, now to Qatar and Ukraine, to Mexico. A spokeswoman for The Post declined to comment on her plans.
As the United States has stepped up its evacuation flights, the politicized and bureaucratic American immigration system has struggled to cope with the crisis. Many of the special visas the United States has issued to journalists require them to spend at least a year in a third country, ostensibly to appease forces warning that Muslim immigrants may be terrorists working under extremely high coverage. deep.
So governments around the world are intervening, as they did when Syrian journalists fled the war in those countries, most of them to find homes in Europe. Many others went to Turkey, which also tried to ensure longevity for Afghan journalists. Uzbekistan has also accepted refugees and offered as a short-term destination for Times reporters, a senior Times editor said.
Qatar, which has maintained ties with the Taliban and hosted peace talks, has played a central role. Its ambassador to Kabul reportedly led the caravans to safety, and the first wave of evacuees including journalists was bivouacked in Doha. British soldiers also played a role in the evacuation of journalists, The Journal reportedwith
Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers.
Mexicans help save American allies against common country images in America’s divisive immigration policy, but Ebrard refused to dwell on the irony. Maybe society in the United States is not aware of the Mexican tradition regarding refugees, he said gently.
The foreign minister added that he could not blame the US withdrawal from Kabul. It is not easy to organize the evacuation of thousands of people in a short period of time when you withdraw from a place, he said.
The Mexican government is now seeking to provide similar protections for other journalists and women at risk in Afghanistan, he added. Ebrard.
We are deeply grateful for the help and generosity of the Mexican government, said AG Sulzberger, publisher of The Times, in an email. Their help has been invaluable in rescuing our Afghan colleagues and their families from danger. We call on the entire international community to follow this example and continue to work on behalf of the many courageous Afghan journalists who are still in danger.
Many Afghan journalists remain unable to enter the airport including most of the staff of VOA and Radio Azadi run by the US government, a US official said.
Mr Sulzberger said the assistance would not affect Mexico’s coverage of Timess, describing it as a humanitarian issue and noting that all those who have helped us understand that our coverage is fully and completely independent.
Mr. Ebrard is a major figure in Mexican politics, a former mayor of Mexico City who is often cited as a possible successor to President Obrador. He is also known for easier contact with the press than the president, who often criticizes news organizations (including The Times) at lengthy news conferences. But the foreign minister said he did not expect any favor from the newsrooms that Mexico had helped.
“I think those newspapers have different attitudes about the government, very critical ones, and I doubt that will change,” he said.
The Mexican government is trying to curb a wave of immigrants from Central America, and I asked how it could justify accepting Afghans while putting pressure on Nicaraguan people to stay home. Mr Ebrard said the governments’ actions were in line with the Mexican push to make clear the difference between economic migrants and people seeking asylum and asylum, he said.
Mr Ebrard said he did not expect much domestic criticism of the rapid move to accept Afghans. People in Mexico are very kind to refugees now in Afghanistan, he said. And he said he would be at the airport Wednesday morning to meet the Afghans themselves and say, Welcome to Mexico.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/business/media/new-york-times-mexico-afghanistan.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]