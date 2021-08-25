What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, August 25th

Recent developments:

Only fully vaccinated will be eligible to participatetwo weekends of live music at Lansdowne Park’s Great Lawn next month, put by people behind Ottawa’s Bluesfest and CityFolk

The Quebec government vaccine passport can now be downloaded by Apple before its launch on September 1st. Android users can get it soon. A complete list of places and events where it will be requested is in the province of the province Web pagewith

Ottawa’s largest school board has delayed a debate that continues beyond the provincial claims of the pandemic, saying it has run out of time at Tuesday’s meeting. A new meeting is expected soon.

How are you?

As of Tuesday, 28,156 Ottawa residents had tested positive for COVID-19. There are 152 known active cases, 27,411 cases considered resolved and 593 persons who have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,100 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 49,800 cases now resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215.

Akwesasne there were more than 730 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, and reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19 With If you would like to share your boyfriend’s story, please CONTACT with

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of its reopening plan. Will stay there for the foreseeable future.

The plan allows indoor dining, with distance-based capacity limits. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The largest collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

LOOK | Bluesfest and CityFolk return for 2 weekends: Bluesfest and CityFolk are back in Ottawa, but you will need to get vaccinated to attend Mark Monahan, executive producer of Bluesfest and CityFolk, says the combined outdoor festival will give musicians and tech crews the opportunity to return to live music after an extended, involuntary break during the COVID-19 pandemic. 0:49

Ontario school plans allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not.

Vaccine for covid-19 are becoming mandatory for many activities and services.

Western Quebec

Western Quebec is now under the restrictions of the green zone, the lowest on the four-color scale of the province.

The physical length of the distance in the province has been reduced to one meter.

The school plans of this province do not include bubbles in the classroom, but now include masks in the classroom for students.

Students were photographed on the Cgep de l’Outaouais campus as the school welcomed its students on Monday, 18 months after it was forced to discontinue most of its personal activities. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private dwellings and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if you play sports.

Events where people sit in certain spaces, such as bleaches or booths, can now welcome up to 250 people inside and 500 people outside.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can accommodate 15,000 spectators outside and 7,500 people inside.

The province vaccine passport starts September. 1 for people aged 13 and over in such public event spaces, bars, restaurants and gyms.

People outside the province will have to show paper proof of vaccination; everyone will need to show ID.

A worker prepares food orders in All! Mon Coco Restaurant in Gatineau, Que., May 30, 2021. People will not have to show proof of vaccination to get food under the Quebec vaccine passport. (Felix Desroches / Radio Canada)

What can I do?

COVID-19 initially spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. Disturbing variants are more contagious and are created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19. There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

LOOK | How do vaccines help if people catch COVID-19: Dr. Kieran Moore explains COVID-19 progression infections The Ontario chief doctor said Tuesday that sometimes, a number of vaccinated people will get COVID-19, but they will have less severe symptoms, along with a lower risk of hospitalization, ICU admission. and death. 0:57

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can pass the 14-day quarantine when traveling back to Canada. People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada without the need for quarantine, while tourists from all other countries will be allowed from September 7th. The U.S. border remains closed to non-core land travel until at least Sept. 21.

Health Canada recommends the elderly and people with basic medical conditions to help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only approved for you 12 years old.

The force vaccination task in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between doses. Factors pushed the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

There have been more than 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first and second doses having a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will turn 12 or older in 2021. It will provide third boost strokes to identify vulnerable groups.

People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking, so check their websitesfor details. They offer standby and indose walking lists with short notice.

Campaigns are moving from mass clinics to mobile clinics to target those who have not yet received their first dose, or may now receive their second stroke.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinicswith

LOOK | Christian Dub says vaccine passports represent freedom: Vaccine passports represent freedom for most Quebecers, says Dub Health Minister Christian Dub says the new system, starting Sept. 1, means most people will not lose access to non-essential services during the fourth wave. 1:52

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Recently, a runny nose and headaches have become more common.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesWith Quick Tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entry testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

Everyone inside Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Aquatic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information