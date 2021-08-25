German court says EU rules apply to Nord Stream 2 pipeline





A road sign directs traffic towards the entrance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline facility in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke

DUESSELDORF, Aug 25 (Reuters) – The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is not exempt from European Union rules requiring pipeline owners to be different from the gas suppliers that flow into them to ensure fair competition, a German court has ruled. Wednesday. The Duesseldorf Regional High Court rejected a challenge brought last year by operators of the Gazprom-backed project (GAZP.MM) to transport gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. They had argued that the rules were discriminatory. The court did not immediately explain its decision, which can be appealed. Dutch prices at the TTF center traded higher after the decision. “Russia will force Gazprom to auction off its pipeline capacity, which could delay further deliveries,” said Refinitive gas analyst Xun Peng. EU rules require companies that produce, transport and distribute gas within the block to be separate, or “separate”. They aim to ensure fair competition in the market and prevent companies from possibly hindering competitors’ access to infrastructure. This means that the company transporting the gas must auction its capacity to third parties. Operator Nord Stream 2 claims that the rules, amended in 2019, were intended to torpedo the pipeline. The project is strongly opposed by many European governments, some of which see it as a Russian state-owned enterprise set up to increase the EU’s dependence on Russian gas. Nord Stream 2 said the German court ruling highlighted the “discriminatory effect” of the amended European Union Gas Directive. The rules will cost Nord Stream 2, which connects Germany directly with Russia under the Baltic Sea, extra time and money, but will not stop its completion. The decision was made after the operating consortium requested a review of the decision in May 2020 by German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur, refusing to grant it an exemption. The Kremlin said Wednesday’s court ruling was a “corporate affair”, adding that the consortium should take care of itself. “We can only reiterate … that Nord Stream 2 is a purely commercial project … aimed at significantly strengthening European energy security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The consortium also includes five Western oil companies – Uniper (UN01.DE), Wintershall-Dea (BASFn.DE) (WINT.UL), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), OMV (OMVV.VI) and Engie ( ENGIE.PA) – who placed 50% of the finances. The $ 11 billion project, with a transportation capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, has faced political opposition from Washington, as well as Ukraine and Poland, which will lose out on the lucrative transit business if the pipeline becomes operational. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month reached an agreement that avoided the threat of US sanctions targeting the pipeline and its operators. Read more Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week only 15km remained to be completed. Merkel urged him to extend a gas transit agreement with Ukraine that expires in 2024. read more The project’s identical-sized predecessor, Nord Stream 1, has been exempt from sharing rules since opening in 2011 because it was treated as a liaison and not as a direct supplier. Other major energy stories The US will resume offshore oil lease auctions this year Phillips 66 sells Alliance refinery, Louisiana The provinces of China are still planning over 100 GW of new coal projects – Greenpeace Oil prices are held above $ 70 after the two-day rise Additional reporting by Nina Chestney in London, Dmitry Antonov and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Editing by Madeline Chambers, Maria Sheahan and Mike Harrison Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/german-court-dismisses-challenge-nord-stream-2-pipeline-consortium-2021-08-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos