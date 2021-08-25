What to do if your vaccine card is laminated

Connect with us

The pandemic is not going anywhere yet, nor the need to show your vaccination card.

Federal health officials announced that COVID-19 booster shots will be available starting the week of September 20 for anyone who has been fully vaccinated for at least eight months.

In Pennsylvania, businesses that do not require proof of vaccination must have all customers disguised. And some restaurants, gyms and venues are asking you to show your card.

So it is natural that you will want to laminate your card to protect it. And big box stores started offering free lamination services early in the start of vaccines. But this is not such a good idea.

Why? It may make it harder to update your card when you get an amplifier, or the ink may stain and make it unreadable.

So if you laminate yours, what should you do? Here’s what you need to know.

Not necessarily, but it’s probably a good idea, says Maggie Barton, deputy press secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. While your vaccine card is an important document, it is not the only COVID-19 vaccination record that exists.

You do not have to get a new card, Says Barton. But, she says, it is still worth contacting your vaccine provider to see if they will release a replacement.

You may also be given a new card when you receive a booster. But, at least in Philadelphia, officials have not received instructions on whether they are getting new cards when people come to pick up their promoters, says Jim Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. So it’s a little vague right now.

Penn Medicine and Jefferson Health, which provide COVID-19 vaccinations in the area, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

You can get a replacement card by contacting the pharmacy or health clinic where you were first vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionBut if this does not work, you are not completely unlucky.

If you have been vaccinated in Philadelphia, you can contact the city COVID Call Center for your complete immunization record. The COVID Call Center can be reached by phone at 215-685-5488, or by email at [email protected]

Garrow says this will not give you a replacement vaccine card, but your vaccination record will give you evidence that you have been vaccinated against COVID-19, including any booster shots you may receive.

Vaccinated people in the rest of the state can contact Immunization Information System throughout Pennsylvania (PA-SIIS) to get their full vaccination record (again, not a replacement for the vaccine card, but still proof that you have been vaccinated). Operated by the state health department, PA-SIIS is an immunization registry system that collects and organizes vaccine information.

To get your details that way, you can fill out Immunization Release Authorization Registration Form on the DOH website, or contact the department by phone at 877-774-4748, or by email at [email protected]

While lamination of your vaccine card is not recommended, Barton says you should keep it in a safe place along with any of your other medical records or important documents. AND The CDC recommends taking a photograph of the card to use as a backup.

In a lot of cases, you should be able to use a backup (as a photo) of your card to show proof of vaccination, so you do not need to carry the original with you. But in some cases, such as crossing a border when traveling, you must have the original document.

And if you need a protective cover for your vaccine card, there are a number of options on websites like Amazon AND Etsy that can help keep it safe but also accessible.

