International
The National Trust can offer siesta style working hours
A view of a crocheted carpet on the lawns of the National Trust Ham House in Richmond, Surrey.
Andrew Matthews – Images of PA | Images of PA | Getty Images
The British Nature Conservation and National Preservation Organization, the National Trust, is considering providing working hours to Mediterranean staff in the event of “extreme temperatures” due to climate change.
The National Trust said Wednesday it had already introduced a change in working hours at its historic Ham House site in Surrey, England, to ensure employees working outdoors can avoid the midday sun on “extreme heat” days.
However, a charity spokesman told CNBC he had not yet approved the policy.
“There are other countries that ‘can’ consider this as an option as the climate warms up and only in exceptional circumstances, but the data is mainly focused on visitor models,” the spokesman said.
In the case of Ham House, they explained that employees were able to start earlier and take a break at the hottest time of the day.
The National Trust said it had analyzed data from more than 85 million visits to its 170 UK locations between 2015 and 2019, plotting this against weather models. It was found that 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit) was the optimal temperature for visits to its outdoor sites, but the number of visitors began to drop above that point and “dropped dramatically” when it reached 28 degrees Celsius.
With the hot summer days expected in the coming years, the National Trust said this could have “major implications for the tourism sector” and could see the peak season change from July and August to the autumn months.
National Climate and Environment Trust head Lizzy Carlyle said much of “the debate over tourism and climate change to date has rightly focused on international travel and the impact that foreign flights and holidays have.”
However, she added that the effects on domestic tourism had not been fully addressed and the challenge of “adapting to climate change in the UK should not be underestimated”.
In addition to adopting flexible working hours for staff, the National Trust is also creating shadows to cover outdoor locations using “flora that is resistant to higher temperatures”.
In the most flood-prone areas such as Lyme Park property in Cheshire, North West England, the National Trust is planting more trees and shrubs to protect car parks and property.
The charity is also planting trees away from buildings and areas with more visitors, where they are more likely to fall if the severity of storms and strong winds increases.
However, if emissions are not reduced, the National Trust said this could mean that “a growing number of luxury homes and indoor tourist attractions are being forced to close temporarily more often due to excessive heat and storms.”
