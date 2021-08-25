Heat warnings linger in the Ottawa area





The long heat wave is still parked on top of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, in hopes it could be eased on Friday. Environment Canada’s heat warnings, which first went into effect last Thursday afternoon, are still here Wednesday for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region except the Bancroft area. The highest daytime temperature in Ottawa has reached 28 degrees Celsius and 36 humidex for seven consecutive days, with overnight temperatures as low as 17 C before humidity and the forecast requires two more days. Wednesday’s outlook is a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius at noon, humidity affects 40 and a 30 percent chance of rain or storms in the late afternoon and early evening. Its overnight minimum is 21 C, then Thursday should feel similar. Forecasters forecast a temperature of 25 degrees C on Friday and a low overnight temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, which is the average for the end of August in Ottawa. Kids are being invited to a Glebe wave pool yesterday. The wavy pools are now closed.

The heat warning continues.

18 is 18 years old now. High 32. Humidex 40. WSW Wind 10-20 +. Sunny with delivery after 16:00. Low 21. Similar Thursday. Colder / less wet Friday. #ottnews #moti pic.twitter.com/Zbler28iKK –@BlacksWeather OTTAWA, Gatineau,KingstonAND Belleville are among the communities that invite people to public air-conditioned spaces, open cooling centers, or both. Ottawa too stop open air fires from Monday to noon. Environment Canada recommends staying out of the sun at the hottest times of the day, drinking water, checking out the older people in your life and watchingsigns of heat strokewith

