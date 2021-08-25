2020 was the hottest year in Europe recorded





The UK office, which contributed to the report, said the record had been broken “by a considerable amount”. Average temperatures in Europe last year were 1.9 degrees Celsius above the 1981-2010 average, a period used as a benchmark to measure temperature change.

The five warmest years in Europe have all been since 2014.

The findings were presented in the 31st report of the American Meteorological Society on Climate State, which said 17 European countries reported record annual high temperatures, including France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Norway and Sweden.

In the Arctic, the average air temperature in 2020 was the highest on record, at 2.1 degrees above the 1981-2010 average. Antarctica also experienced extreme heat, with the Esperanza Station reaching 18.3 degrees on February 6, 2020, the highest temperature recorded on the continent, and well above its previous record of 17.2 degrees set in 2015.

Other parts of the world also experienced record high temperatures, including Japan, Mexico and the Seychelles. Parts of northwestern Europe were relatively colder in 2020, the report found, but the UK also reached its third highest annual average temperature, after 2014 and 2006, according to the Met Office. As the Covid-19 pandemic slowed economic activity worldwide and led to a 6-7% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, the report found that global greenhouse gas concentrations rose to a new level in 2020. “This report adds to all the other evidence that man-made climate change is affecting every part of the globe, but not all regions are experiencing change at the same rate,” said Robert Dunn, an operational meteorologist at the Met Office and chief executive officer. for the chapter on the global climate report. The report comes as much of the Northern Hemisphere has been facing extreme weather driven by climate change this summer in the form of heat waves and wildfires in Greece, Italy, Turkey and France, while Germany and Belgium experienced deadly floods in July with Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service announced this month that the Mediterranean region was evolving into a “hot spot of fire” and warned that already burning fires were releasing large amounts of smoke pollution into the atmosphere. The US and Canada have also fought persistent summer fires Liz Bentley, chief executive at the Royal Meteorological Society, said the report on 2020 “captures reality” and was “more evidence that our climate is changing”. “Two degrees may not feel like much for the average person on the road – you may not notice a two degree change if you go outside. But that small change in average temperatures has a significant difference in the frequency and intensity of some weather events, particularly hot events “like those happening in Europe as well as North America. “These extreme heat events are happening a lot more often, when they do, they last longer,” Bentley said. Michael Byrne, a lecturer in climate science at St. Louis University. Andrews, told Science Media Center that while it was no surprise that Europe experienced its hottest year, the pace of warming was “disturbing”. “The report underlines that even if we limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius as set out in the Paris Agreement, the rise in temperature in many parts of the world – and especially on Earth – will far exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Byrne wrote. or the main UN report on climate change published earlier this month concluded that the global average temperature is already 1.2 degrees above pre-industrial levels, and efforts should be made to prevent it from rising beyond 1.5 degrees to avoid worsening impacts. The global scientists who wrote that report also concluded that humans were unequivocally causing the climate crisis. It was also discovered that if the world can contain the achievement of net zero – where the amount of greenhouse gas emissions is not greater than the amount removed – the heat can be contained at 1.5C.

