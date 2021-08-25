In Lithuania, a refugee crisis is being blamed on Belarus | News about Europe

Utena County and Alytus County, Lithuania On June 10, Mohammad Elias Safi, a 47-year-old Afghan, went to Kabul airport to take a flight to Moscow.

From the Russian capital, he traveled sometimes on foot, sometimes by car, to try to reach the Belarus-Lithuania border.

On July 5, he arrived with refugees and other hopeful immigrants and attempted to enter the Baltic country.

But they were stopped by border guards.

The trip, advertised as an easy way to Lithuania, cost him $ 15,000 a sum paid to an agent in Afghanistan.

Safi ended up in one of the immigrant centers in Lithuania, where he remains now, still unsure of his future.

He is one of more than 4,000 people who have entered Lithuania in recent months, a record number. The migration rate is 55 times higher than last year.

Most are from the Middle East, mostly Iraq, while others have traveled from Africa.

The Lithuanian government says irregular migration rates peaked after May 26, when Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood neighboring countries with migrants and drugs.

Lithuanian and European Union officials have described the move as a hybrid attack and the migrants are now caught in the middle.

The clash for immigrants is the latest episode in a battle between Russia-backed Belarus and Western nations, which has seen a tense war of words and sanctions imposed after controversial presidential elections in recent years gave Lukashenko another term.

The United States and many European countries have condemned a crackdown on the Belarusian opposition, which at its height saw a host of protesters arrested and suspected of abuse.

Mohammad Elias Safi, a 47-year-old Afghan, gathers children for a group photo [Giedr Peseckyt/Al Jazeera]

Lithuania, which hosts several high-profile Belarusian dissidents, has accused Minsk of pushing migrants across the border, while Belarus has tightened its border in an effort to stop the return of people.

Fences have been built to strengthen the border, more are planned and troops including Poland, which also shares a border with Belarus, have been deployed.

Regarding the conditions and centers of emigrants

Immigrants to Lithuania have settled in various locations throughout the area, from a refugee reception center in Rukla, a small central town, to former school buildings along the border with Belarus.

Humanitarian conditions are changing and in some countries, the situation is worrying, especially when it comes to drinking water, sanitation and medical services, said Elisabeth Haslund, a UNHCR spokeswoman.

Safi is in a school in Kazitiskis, an eastern village near the border with Belarus, which has become a temporary home for 130 immigrants and refugees, including women and children.

He shares a room with 16 others and sleeps in a bunk bed.

In the schoolyard, Bekhal Hama Saeed, a 42-year-old woman from Iraq, watches her children play. They are nine, seven and six years old. Her family shares a room with 20 people.

Conditions here are very bad, she said. I cry my heart out every day.

UNHCRs Haslund said it was worrying that some of the vulnerable groups, such as unaccompanied minors, and families with young children, people with disabilities, have been placed in some of these facilities working on their capacity.

There is also a sense of confusion, which Lithuanian Red Cross program manager Egle Samuchovaite described as an information vacuum.

With few translators around, migrants and refugees are unable to obtain information about their current situation, leading to anxiety and stress.

I’m in jail and they are torturing me mentally. They do not let us go out, they do not give us [information on] our status, said Khan Farooq, from Afghanistan. We do not care what is happening between you and Belarus. I’m from Afghanistan, thousands of miles away.

I am a civilian. If I can go to Europe, I go everywhere. This is not how Europe should be.

We were betrayed again. We were sold again. As always in history.

Khan Farooq, a 47-year-old Afghan, paid thousands of dollars to a smuggling agent to arrive in Lithuania [Giedr Peseckyt/Al Jazeera]

General Rustamas Liubajeva, head of the state border guard service, admitted at a press conference on August 17 that there may be a lack of information.

But he added that people should not expect to travel beyond the Schengen area immediately upon arrival.

They had this confidence, he said, because they were deceived by the organizers.

But the Lithuanian authorities have made some promises.

Arnoldas Abramavicius, the deputy interior minister, said that since Iraqi airlines suspended flights and introduced new entry procedures, authorities have been able to take a break and improve conditions.

From 2 August, migrants have been able to cross the border only at official checkpoints.

Approximately 80 migrants entered Lithuania for humanitarian reasons, between 2 and 17 August.

Meanwhile, migration officers have begun visiting accommodation facilities to provide migrants with more information and conduct about 300 interviews a day.

On August 19, a team visited Vydeniai School, a country of 146 people, mostly from African countries.

That day, Buay Lual, a 23-year-old from South Sudan, was exercising in the school gym.

He said he had lived in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, since March.

He watched online videos of people crossing into Lithuania and decided to make an effort.

Conditions in Vydeniai are good, he said, adding that everyone is treated as a human being.

I appreciate this place because they brought me here, give me water and food three times [per day]With So how can I say this place is not good? Tha Buay.

Buay Lual, a 23-year-old from South Sudan, said he was offered 300 euros to return, but he refused [Giedr Peseckyt/Al Jazeera]

He was informed of an opportunity to return voluntarily, a scheme under which migrants are given travel tickets and 300 euros ($ 352).

But Buay is not interested.

I told them even if they give me a million, how can I go back to the fire?

I am here not because I only need money, I am here because I want to have my life.

He was told it could take up to six months to know his status.

UNHCR spokesman Haslund said we should be very careful when discussing possible future scenarios for thousands of new arrivals, as this is a very diverse group and each case should be assessed individually.

While some may need international protection, others may not.

Then they can return home, with dignity and respect for their human rights, she said.

As of August 20, Lithuania had registered more than 1,600 asylum applications.

The head of the migration department, Evelina Gudzinskaite, said that only a part will be granted asylum. Most will be deported back to their countries of origin. So far, out of 200 cases reviewed, none has been granted asylum.

A record number of refugees and migrants have crossed into Lithuania this year from Belarus, women and children among them [Giedr Peseckyt/Al Jazeera]