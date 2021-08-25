International
In Lithuania, a refugee crisis is being blamed on Belarus | News about Europe
Utena County and Alytus County, Lithuania On June 10, Mohammad Elias Safi, a 47-year-old Afghan, went to Kabul airport to take a flight to Moscow.
From the Russian capital, he traveled sometimes on foot, sometimes by car, to try to reach the Belarus-Lithuania border.
On July 5, he arrived with refugees and other hopeful immigrants and attempted to enter the Baltic country.
But they were stopped by border guards.
The trip, advertised as an easy way to Lithuania, cost him $ 15,000 a sum paid to an agent in Afghanistan.
Safi ended up in one of the immigrant centers in Lithuania, where he remains now, still unsure of his future.
He is one of more than 4,000 people who have entered Lithuania in recent months, a record number. The migration rate is 55 times higher than last year.
Most are from the Middle East, mostly Iraq, while others have traveled from Africa.
The Lithuanian government says irregular migration rates peaked after May 26, when Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to flood neighboring countries with migrants and drugs.
Lithuanian and European Union officials have described the move as a hybrid attack and the migrants are now caught in the middle.
The clash for immigrants is the latest episode in a battle between Russia-backed Belarus and Western nations, which has seen a tense war of words and sanctions imposed after controversial presidential elections in recent years gave Lukashenko another term.
The United States and many European countries have condemned a crackdown on the Belarusian opposition, which at its height saw a host of protesters arrested and suspected of abuse.
Lithuania, which hosts several high-profile Belarusian dissidents, has accused Minsk of pushing migrants across the border, while Belarus has tightened its border in an effort to stop the return of people.
Fences have been built to strengthen the border, more are planned and troops including Poland, which also shares a border with Belarus, have been deployed.
Regarding the conditions and centers of emigrants
Immigrants to Lithuania have settled in various locations throughout the area, from a refugee reception center in Rukla, a small central town, to former school buildings along the border with Belarus.
Humanitarian conditions are changing and in some countries, the situation is worrying, especially when it comes to drinking water, sanitation and medical services, said Elisabeth Haslund, a UNHCR spokeswoman.
Safi is in a school in Kazitiskis, an eastern village near the border with Belarus, which has become a temporary home for 130 immigrants and refugees, including women and children.
He shares a room with 16 others and sleeps in a bunk bed.
In the schoolyard, Bekhal Hama Saeed, a 42-year-old woman from Iraq, watches her children play. They are nine, seven and six years old. Her family shares a room with 20 people.
Conditions here are very bad, she said. I cry my heart out every day.
UNHCRs Haslund said it was worrying that some of the vulnerable groups, such as unaccompanied minors, and families with young children, people with disabilities, have been placed in some of these facilities working on their capacity.
There is also a sense of confusion, which Lithuanian Red Cross program manager Egle Samuchovaite described as an information vacuum.
With few translators around, migrants and refugees are unable to obtain information about their current situation, leading to anxiety and stress.
I’m in jail and they are torturing me mentally. They do not let us go out, they do not give us [information on] our status, said Khan Farooq, from Afghanistan. We do not care what is happening between you and Belarus. I’m from Afghanistan, thousands of miles away.
I am a civilian. If I can go to Europe, I go everywhere. This is not how Europe should be.
We were betrayed again. We were sold again. As always in history.
General Rustamas Liubajeva, head of the state border guard service, admitted at a press conference on August 17 that there may be a lack of information.
But he added that people should not expect to travel beyond the Schengen area immediately upon arrival.
They had this confidence, he said, because they were deceived by the organizers.
But the Lithuanian authorities have made some promises.
Arnoldas Abramavicius, the deputy interior minister, said that since Iraqi airlines suspended flights and introduced new entry procedures, authorities have been able to take a break and improve conditions.
From 2 August, migrants have been able to cross the border only at official checkpoints.
Approximately 80 migrants entered Lithuania for humanitarian reasons, between 2 and 17 August.
Meanwhile, migration officers have begun visiting accommodation facilities to provide migrants with more information and conduct about 300 interviews a day.
On August 19, a team visited Vydeniai School, a country of 146 people, mostly from African countries.
That day, Buay Lual, a 23-year-old from South Sudan, was exercising in the school gym.
He said he had lived in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, since March.
He watched online videos of people crossing into Lithuania and decided to make an effort.
Conditions in Vydeniai are good, he said, adding that everyone is treated as a human being.
I appreciate this place because they brought me here, give me water and food three times [per day]With So how can I say this place is not good? Tha Buay.
He was informed of an opportunity to return voluntarily, a scheme under which migrants are given travel tickets and 300 euros ($ 352).
But Buay is not interested.
I told them even if they give me a million, how can I go back to the fire?
I am here not because I only need money, I am here because I want to have my life.
He was told it could take up to six months to know his status.
UNHCR spokesman Haslund said we should be very careful when discussing possible future scenarios for thousands of new arrivals, as this is a very diverse group and each case should be assessed individually.
While some may need international protection, others may not.
Then they can return home, with dignity and respect for their human rights, she said.
As of August 20, Lithuania had registered more than 1,600 asylum applications.
The head of the migration department, Evelina Gudzinskaite, said that only a part will be granted asylum. Most will be deported back to their countries of origin. So far, out of 200 cases reviewed, none has been granted asylum.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/25/in-lithuania-a-refugee-crisis-blamed-on-belarus-is-brewing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]