Climate change makes deadly floods 9 times more likely in Germany, study finds
A man walks through the floods towards the destroyed houses in Schuld near Bad Neuenahr, West Germany, on July 15, 2021.
Bernd Lauter | AFP | Getty Images
Climate change has made extreme rains and floods like the ones they broughtdeadly devastation in Western Europelast month is more likely to happen, according to a new scientific study.
circle200 people died and the cities were left in ruinswhenrivers in Germany and Belgium came out of their shores after heavy rainsthis summer. Roads were turned into raging rivers, wiping out vehicles and turning homes into rubble. Trapped residents climbed off rooftops and escaped into boats after floods flooded their homes.
Global warming has made these types of events between 1.2 and 9 times more likely, the study said.
Read more from NBC News:
Published Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution initiative, the research used historical records and computer simulations to examine how temperatures affected rainfall from the late 19th century to the present.
While the study has not yet been evaluated by independent scientists, its authors use widely accepted methods to conduct rapid estimates of specific weather events such as floods, droughts, and heat waves.
“Climate change made these events more likely and also more intense,” said Sjoukje Philip, one of the study’s lead authors and a researcher at the Dutch weather agency KNMI. “More rainfall can now fall than it could have had 100 or 150 years ago, so we now see the connection to climate change.”
Nearly 40 researchers from Europe, the US and New Zealand were included in the study by organizations including the University of Oxford, the Met Office in the UK, the German weather service and Columbia University.
Looking at the area between the Netherlands and the northern Alps, the study found that climate change increased the intensity of rainfall in a single day during the summer from 3 to 19 percent, when compared to a climate 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) colder than is currently.
If the planet continues to warm, the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather events like floods will increase even further, he revealed.
The researchers were able to detect the effect of human-induced climate change on rainfall by looking at a larger area, despite the variability of rainfall in the smaller region.
In July, German politicians warned that the floods were linked to climate change and called for action to combat it. During a visit to a flood-ravaged city,Chancellor Angela Merkelwarned that “we must become faster in the fight against climate change”.
According to Philip, the link found between climate change and extreme weather is important not only in relation to the heaviest rainfall in Europe, but also for other extreme weather events such asheat waves in the USthis summer.
In addition to reducing emissions, “we need to think about how to adapt,” Philip said. “How can we change our behavior so that we can deal with these kinds of extremes, because they will become more extreme in the future as climate change becomes more severe.”
