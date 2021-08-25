The ancient DNA of a teenage girl reveals a group of previously unknown people





This particular human line has never been found anywhere else in the world, according to new research.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Nature with

We have discovered the first ancient human DNA in the region of the island between Asia and Australia, known as “Wallacea”, providing a new insight into the genetic diversity and history of the population of early modern humans in this little part understand the world, “said study co-author Adam Brumm, professor of archeology at Griffith University Australian Research Center for Human Evolution, via email.

The first modern humans used the Wallacea Islands, mainly the Indonesian islands that include Sulawesi, Lombok and Flores, as they crossed from Eurasia to the Australian continent more than 50,000 years ago, researchers believe. The exact route or the way they navigated this crossing, however, is not known.

“They must have done so using relatively sophisticated vessels of a kind, as there were no land bridges between the islands, even along the glacial peaks of the last ice age, when global sea levels were up to 140 meters (459 feet) lower than they are today, “Brumm said. Cave tools and paintings have suggested that humans lived on these islands 47,000 years ago, but fossil records are scarce and ancient DNA degrades more rapidly in the tropical climate. However, researchers discovered the skeleton of a woman between the ages of 17 and 18 in a cave in Sulawesi in 2015. Her remains were buried in the cave 7,200 years ago. It was part of Toalean culture, found only in a pocket of the southwestern peninsula of Sulawesi. The cave is part of an archeological site called Leang Panninge. “‘Toaleans’ is the name that archaeologists have given to a rather enigmatic culture of prehistoric hunter-gatherers who lived in the wooded plains and mountains of South Sulawesi about 8,000 years ago until the fifth century AD,” Brumm said in an email. . “They made very distinctive stone tools (including small, finely crafted arrows known as ‘Maros points’) that are not found anywhere else on the island or in wider Indonesia.” The young hunter-gatherer is the first largely complete and well-preserved skeleton associated with Toalean culture, Brumm said. The lead author of the study, Selina Carlhoff, was able to obtain DNA from wedge-shaped peter bone at the base of the skull. “It was a big challenge, as the waste was severely degraded by the tropical climate,” Carlhoff, also a doctoral candidate at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, said in a statement. Secrets hidden in DNA The work of obtaining genetic information was worth it. The young woman’s DNA showed that she descended from the first wave of modern humans to enter Wallacea 50,000 years ago. This was part of the initial colonization of “Greater Australia”, or the combined land of the ice age of Australia and New Guinea. These are the ancestors of indigenous Australians and Papuans today, Brumm said. And it turns out that the oldest genome traced to the Wallacea Islands revealed something else: ancient humans previously unknown. It also shares ancestry with a distinct and distinct group from Asia that likely arrived after the colonization of Greater Australia – because modern indigenous Australians and Papuans do not share ancestry with this group, Brumm said. “Previously, it was thought that the first time people with Asian genes entered Wallacea was about 3,500 years ago when Austrian farmers from Neolithic Taiwan were included in the Philippines and Indonesia,” he said. “This suggests that there may have been a special group of modern people in this region that we really had no idea about until now, as archaeological sites are so scarce at Wallacea and old skeletal remains are rare. “ No descendants of this descent are left. Her genome included another trace of an enigmatic and extinct group of people: the Denisovans. A handful of fossils showing that these early humans ever existed are mostly from Siberia and Tibet. “The fact that their genes are found in Leang Panninge hunter-gatherers supports our earlier hypothesis that Denisovans occupy a much larger geographical area” than previously understood, said study co-author Johannes Krause, a professor of archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute. for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, in a statement. But when her DNA was compared to that of other hunter-gatherers living west of Wallacea at the same time, their DNA contained no trace of Denisovan DNA. “The geographical distribution of Denisovans and modern humans may have overlapped in the Wallacea region. It may be the key place where Denisovans and the ancestors of indigenous Australians and Papuans intertwine,” said study co-author Cosimo Posth, a professor at the University of Senningenberg. Tbingen on Human Evolution and the Paleo Environment in Frankfurt, Germany, in a statement. Scholars do not know what happened to Toalean culture, and this latest discovery is part of the puzzle as they try to understand the ancient genetic history of humans in Southeast Asia. Brumm hopes the oldest DNA from the Toalean people can be recovered to reveal its diversity “and its wider ancestral history.”

