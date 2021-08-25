International
COVID-19: Ontario Hospital Association reiterates need for vaccines as hospital admissions increase
The Ontario Hospital Association warned Wednesday that broader COVID-19 vaccinations are needed to minimize the impact of the fourth wave of the pandemic while admissions to its facilities due to increased virus.
Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the Ontario Hospital Association, said increasing the vaccination rate would help limit the burden on hospitals and reduce any further disruptions to non-COVID services.
“People who are not vaccinated put themselves and others at direct risk. This is especially true for children under the age of 12 who still cannot be vaccinated,” he said in a statement.
“Given this risk, Ontario Children’s Hospitals are working with provincial authorities to ensure continued access to critical pediatric care services during the fall and winter. This planning complements their broader efforts to strengthen health services and support.” for children during the pandemic. ”
Ontario reports 660 new cases of COVID-19, 1 death
More than 90 percent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and more than 80 percent of those hospitalized but not in the ICU are not fully vaccinated with two doses, Dale noted.
Also, getting vaccinations has “slowed significantly” recently with the increase in the number of cases, he said.
Meanwhile, a report released this week by Ontario Public Health suggests that the emergence of the Delta variant requires a higher degree of immunization to achieve so-called herd immunity, which means more people need to be vaccinated than they currently are. legitimate for a stroke.
“The Delta variant is more transmissible, reduces the effectiveness of a single dose of current vaccines, causes more serious illness and is currently the dominant type in Ontario,” the report said.
“The critical vaccination threshold is likely to be at least 90 percent of Ontario’s population, and over 100 percent of the population eligible for vaccines.”
Trends
BC brings mandatory masks to indoor public spaces for the entire province
Interior Health administers hundreds of ‘invalid doses’ of the COVID-19 vaccine
The province said just over 82 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over received one dose of one vaccine, and just over 75 percent had two injections. Children under the age of 12 currently cannot get a kick because there is not one approved in Canada for their age group.
Daily cases have been on the rise in Ontario – there were 660 new infections reported Wednesday, with 525 of those involving people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
The province said 283 people are in hospital due to COVID-19-253 of whom are not fully vaccinated or with an unknown vaccination status. He said 161 people are in intensive care because of the virus, seven of them fully vaccinated.
Earlier during the pandemic, the province indicated that having more than 150 COVID-19 patients in intensive care may require shortening surgeries.
Ontario will not achieve COVID-19 herd immunity until vaccines are given to children under 12, report reveals
On Tuesday, Ontario chief physician Dr. Kieran Moore, said the province currently has the capacity to care for those in intensive care, but will closely monitor what he considers a “key marker” of the pandemic situation.
Thousands of surgeries were delayed during the pandemic, leaving the healthcare sector with a significant workload.
Data published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association last fall suggested that more than 148,000 procedures were delayed in the first wave of the pandemic alone, creating a residual demand that said it would take at least a year and a half to t ‘was cleaned.
Last month, the province announced funding that said it would allow hospitals to operate at a capacity of 110 to 115 per cent in an effort to address the remaining number.
The government said the $ 324 million allocated would allow hospitals to extend operating hours to perform up to another 67,000 procedures a year and provide 135,000 hours more CT and MRI images combined.
© 2021 Canadian Press
