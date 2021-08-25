As many as 1,500 Americans are still waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, says Blinken





What we were doing was very carefully tabulating everything we have, checking it, referring to it, using different databases, Blinken told reporters. We will have numbers for all those different categories in the coming days and once this initial phase of efforts to get people out of Afghanistan is over. Within the last 24 hours, the State Department has contacted 500 Americans and is still trying to reach 1,000 more, he said, adding that it is unclear how many in this group want to leave the country. Since the initial military withdrawal began Aug. 14, the State Department has sent more than 20,000 emails and made over 40,000 phone calls to Americans advising them on how to leave the country if they wish and providing other sources, Blinken said. Our latest coverage of Afghanistan Some 19,000 people, mostly Afghans, have been evacuated in the past 24 hours, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters during a White House news conference Wednesday. Blinken said the U.S. government, particularly the State Department, will remain committed to helping women, children and other Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government in the past even after the military withdraws by the Aug. 31 deadline. I will use every diplomatic, economic, political and aid tool at my disposal, working closely with allies and partners who feel very much alike, to do everything possible to protect their fundamental rights, Blinken said. This will be a relentless focus of our actions in the future. The staff employed in the country, along with American citizens, nothing is more important to me as Secretary of State than to do justice to the people who have worked side by side with American diplomats in our embassy. Blinken did not provide concrete details of what this support would look like in practice. In the White House, Psaki said, We are having those discussions. What he assured the public and I can repeat from here, she said, is that we are looking at a range of options on how we can continue to provide support and facilitate departure for those wishing to leave after 31 August.

