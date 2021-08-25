I said. the health minister says the signs indicate the 4th wave, citing personal freedoms as reasons against mandates

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merrimans says there are signs the province is entering its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the provincial government is unwilling to order vaccinations.

That would violate “people’s personal rights,” Merriman told a news conference in the legislature on Wednesday.

“I do not know why it should be a government mandate,” Merriman said. “If it is mandated by the government, it changes the government factor that tells you what to do versus that you make a choice to go get it. If people do not want to be vaccinated, that is their choice.”

Merriman said there is a small percentage of people who “simply will not be vaccinated” and that incentives used in other provinces have not been shown to improve the number of vaccinations. Instead, the province has recently hosted vaccine clinics at games and festivals in Saskatchewan Roughrider, he said.

Merriman’s appearance came eight days in a row in which more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province. Just moments before his appearance, the province reported 216 new cases of the disease, bringing the province’s seven-day average in new daily cases to 172.

The press conference also came a day after Ryan Meili, the Saskatchewan opposition NDP leader, called on Merriman and Prime Minister Scott Moe to “come out of hiding.” Meili accused Merriman and Moe of being largely absent from the public as the number of COVID-19 cases increases.

While the Saskatchewan Health Authority recently held several press conferences including one Tuesday to address a COVID-19 lab error that resulted in 206 false positives, the Saskatchewan government has not held a COVID-19 press conference since July 7. , which ended with Moe and chief medical officer Dr Saqib Shahab shaking hands.

The Prime Minister shook Dr. Shahab’s hand and basically said to the province, “You are alone. “We’re not showing up anymore,” Meili said.

The doctor requires masking indoors

The province has said it currently has no plans to enforce restrictions across the province or vaccination mandates.

On Tuesday, in a letter to First Nations in the province, Canada’s Indigenous Services medical official for Saskatchewan warned that the delta variant is spreading through rallies such as sporting events, family reunions and summer camps.

In addition to strongly encouraging everyone aged 12 and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Dr. Ibrahim Kahn also called on everyone to wear masks indoors or where physical distancing is not possible.

“The more these public health measures are followed, the less likely it is that our health staff will be overloaded with COVID-19 cases,” Kahn wrote.