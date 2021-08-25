Availability of medical marijuana in Alabama may take longer than expected





The chairman of the board that will oversee the new medical marijuana industry in Alabamas expressed concern Wednesday that the timeline for making medical treatment available for marijuana may be slower than expected. The 14-member Medical Cannabis Commission in Alabamas held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Dr Steven Stokes of Dothan, chairman of the commission, tried to set a timeline for how soon medical marijuana treatment would be available in Alabama. I was hoping for next spring, Stokes said. Patrick Moody, deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said he did not expect licenses for medical marijuana growers to be issued before September 1, 2022. Once licenses are issued, medical marijuana growers can start growing, but it would take three to four months for a crop to be ready for processing. This meant that medical marijuana distributors, which also had to be licensed by the state, would not have a single product to sell until at least 2023. Doctors prescribing medical marijuana would also have to go through a training program. . We can do nothing else until we plant a plant, Stokes said. We have to move everything forward. Legislature passed a law in May to legalize and regulate the production and use of medical marijuana products in Alabama The Commission has until 1 September 2022 to establish rules for the implementation of the program and the issuance of licenses to growers, processors, transporters, testing laboratories and distributors. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industry will regulate growers. Alabama this year became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana, according to National Conference of State Legislatures. Doctors will be able to recommend cannabis medicinal products to patients for about 15 categories of conditions and symptoms: Autism; cancer-related weight loss, or chronic pain; Crohns; depression; epilepsy or seizure condition; HIV / AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinsons; persistent nausea not related to pregnancy; PTSD; sickle cells; disease-related spasticity including ALS and multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries; final diseases; Tourettes; chronic pain for which conventional therapies and opiates should not be used or are ineffective. Alabama began an industrial hemp growth program in 2019, allowing hemp to grow that has less than .3 percent or below THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The industrial hemp program started with 600 hemp growers and there are up to 200 growers still in it, Moody said. This has helped the state prepare for a process similar to medical marijuana growers, he said. We have learned a lot, Moody said. Many industrial hemp growers have reported a problem with crop theft in hemp fields, even though the THC level is not enough for anyone to have a hallucinogenic effect, Moody said. Medical marijuana would be grown in greenhouses by licensed growers, but it would still take about the same time to grow as hemp, about 90 to 110 days, he said. Stokes said the commission may need to seek additional legislation to allow the process of licensing and growing medical marijuana to accelerate.

