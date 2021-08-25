O’Toole unveils plan to address COVID-driven mental health concerns

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole today unveiled his plan to help Canadians cope with depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions, a multi-billion dollar platform to address a problem that has only worsened during the pandemic.

Pointing to Statistics from the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, O’Toole said the blockages and restrictive public health measures of the past year and a half have taken into account the well-being of Canadians.

One in five people in this country have tested positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder. O’Toole said the health care system is not well equipped to address such high levels of mental distress.

O’Toole said the matter is a personal matter for him because his Air Force squadron responded to the 1998 Swiss Air disaster off the coast of Peggy’s Cove, NS a horrific mission that left many of his colleagues with what was then called “disorder” of operational stress “” He said the Canadian Armed Forces did not adequately address the trauma his airmen experienced as a result of this disaster.

A ‘personal mission’

“I saw how the military was trying to treat mental health as physical health. Since I left the military, I’ve been trying to work to reduce stigma, to find ways to help Wellness be a priority. As prime minister, Rebecca and I we will make this a personal mission for the recovery of our country, “O’Toole said, citing his wife.

O’Toole said his commitment to the platform to increase Health Transfer to Canada by six percent each year for the next 10 years would pump $ 60 billion into provincial medicine and help increase mental health support.

While O’Toole has said he will not dictate how provinces and territories spend this new money, he said he would work with them to ensure mental health investments are a “priority”.

He said the new federal money should give these jurisdictions sufficient funding for “an extra million Canadians to receive mental health treatment each year,” while also shortening waiting lists.

To help Indigenous communities face unique challenges, O’Toole pledged $ 1 billion in new funding over five years for the First Nations, Mtis and Inuit programs of mental health and drug treatment. He said he wants to see “innovative approaches” to tackling these issues, such as land-based treatment programs and appropriate cultural care provided in indigenous languages.

To encourage employers to add mental health coverage to their employee benefit plans, a Conservative government will offer a 25 percent tax credit for three years to offset any additional costs incurred. Credit would also be available to firms that increase the coverage they already offer employees.

O’Toolesaid said a government led by him would provide $ 150 million in grants to nonprofits and charities that provide mental health and well-being training.

He said a conservative government would also set up a three-digit suicide hotline.

Last year, lawmakers voted unanimously in favor of a Conservative MP motion calling on the federal government to create a national number that would consolidate all existing numbers of suicide crises.

While the motion called on the liberal government to “immediately” set up such a telephone line, the system is not yet operational. The US is in the middle of setting up a national crisis line service. This process is expected to last four years and be completed in 2022.

The Liberal campaign rejected O’Toole’s promises of mental health. In a statement to the media, the party addressed conservative opposition to the autumn 2020 economic update and the latest federal budget, which included $ 150 million in mental health, for young people, frontline workers, the elderly, indigenous people, racists. and black Canadians, as evidence that O’Toole is not serious about the issue and “means everything to be elected”.

“Erin O’Toole says he wants to support Canadians’ mental health, but his actions speak louder than his words,” the statement said, adding that the Conservative leader has a “long record of opposition to our mental health investments.” “.

The conservative mental health commitment comes after another announcement O’Toole made this week earlier about addiction.

On Sunday, O’Toole pledged $ 325 million in new funding over three years to create 1,000 residential beds for drug treatment and the construction of 50 community recovery centers across the country.

He said Canada should take a “compassionate” approach to drug and alcohol problems, rather than focusing on law and order.

“I do not think anyone with an addiction should be punished. I think he should be helped,” O’Toole said.