International
COVID Tracker: Vaccine virus stagnation
Good morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid 19 landfill.
The recent clash between the Virus and the San Francisco Vaccine continues, with no major progress for either side.
Unfortunately what we know is mostly what we do not know. The ancient, funded and ignored national patch of public health (let’s not call it a system) continues to leave the nation largely flying blind when it comes to how well the Vaccine (and which vaccine) is working against the Delta variant.
A new study (paraprint) shows, as they did long ago, that The vaccine provides long-term immunity against symptomatic diseases and hospitalizationWith And though often confused, remember there is a difference between infection and diseasewith
As there is a difference between business and healthcareMakes it difficult to run a business that is financially successful if you are altruistic, says a former nonprofit hospital CEO. In the name of protecting hospitals, we have accepted all sorts of restrictions. However, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Health Network of IRS records: [t]Together, the nonprofit hospital systems held more than $ 283 billion in stock, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital funds and other investment assets in 2019, the analysis found. Of this, nonprofit hospitals classified only $ 19 billion, or 7%, of their total investments, mainly dedicated to their non-profit missions instead of generating revenueWith (emphasis added)
Let’s hear about the Board of Education. It took a while for them to understand, but school classrooms will soon be equipped with air purifiersWith When? As soon as possible. For those interested, SFUSD offers a dashboard for testing and positivity between students and staffBy As of August 16, 93 positive tests were reported out of 62,800 tests collected.
In front of the good news, new preprinted research finds that children infected with Covid usually have milder symptoms and recover faster than adults.
Finally for those who may have thought Invermectin parasite medicine can help against Covid, think again (before it’s too late).
Scroll down to today’s Covid numbers.
The CDC data used for the graph lag behind the data provided by SFDPH. The rise of Delta has not yet provoked an increase in vaccination in SF. As of August 24, DPH reports78 percent of everything San Francisco residents have taken a dose, and more 72 percent are fully vaccinated. On August 24, the seven-day average of strokes per day for new recipients was605For information on where to get vaccinated in and around Mission, visit our siteVaccination site.
