Alexei Navalny In His Words: Read Excerpts From His Interview





What do you think about Western policies of imposing sanctions on Russia for suppressing the opposition? There is no need to impose sanctions on Russia. Sanctions, much harsher than they are now, must be applied to those who plunder Russia, make its people poorer, and deprive them of a future. This should be called a package of sanctions in support of the Russian people, against corruption, lies and tyranny. Let’s be clear: For now, all sanctions were tailored to avoid almost all of the key players in the Putins gangster gang. Do you want evidence? Name a real wrongdoer who suffered. Planes, yachts, billions in western banks everything is in its place. Western leaders, and in particular President Biden, need to show real determination in the fight against corruption. First of all, stop calling Putin oligarchs businessmen. Any Putin thug or mobster who calls himself a businessman is seen almost immediately as almost one of our sons, a person with whom you can do business. It is interesting that lawmakers understand this. The statements of the leaders and participants of the anti-corruption group, recently formed in the US Congress, are really in place. Members of the European Parliament are determined to impose sanctions on the oligarchs. But executive branches on both sides of the ocean are battling an army of lawyers, lobbyists and bankers fighting for the right of dirty and bloody money owners to go unpunished. That is why I call for personal targeting of oligarchs and wrongdoers. Such actions of the West will be fully supported by Russian society and will be cause for rejoicing. In the eyes of an ordinary person, specifically these measures will show that the West is not hypocritical, they are not all the same and finally someone is defended for the interests of ordinary people. Does the threat of additional Western sanctions help protect you in prison? Hard to say. On the one hand, with real population incomes already declining for seven years in a row, Putin is genuinely concerned that new sectoral sanctions will bring down Russia’s economy. On the other hand, the attitude that I am not subject to pressure has long ago turned into a traditional, irrational war of his. If they demand something from me, I will do the opposite, even if it is to the detriment of my interests. As they say in Russia, I will have frostbite in my ears to anger my mother.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/world/europe/navalny-interview-excerpts.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

